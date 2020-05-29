Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A police precinct was set afire in Minneapolis as protests over the death of George Floyd raged for a third straight day.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump responded to the unrest, calling demonstrators "thugs" and threatening, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." Twitter placed a warning on the president's post, saying it glorifies violence.

Download the NBC News app for the latest updates.