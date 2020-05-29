More unrest rocks Minneapolis and other cities in wake of George Floyd’s death

SEE NEW POSTS

Heartbreaking to wake up to the news that Migizi Communication, a 40 year old Native youth organization, was burned in #MinneapolisRiot reports from the org state that everything was lost archives, historic material, photos. Prayers out to our relatives. pic.twitter.com/pdJsgovYNP — Matt Remle (@wakiyan7) May 29, 2020







'Racist president': Democrats accuse Trump of inciting violence in Minneapolis Democrats on Friday slammed President Donald Trump for what they said was inciting violence against protesters who were demonstrating in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd while he was in police custody. Joe Biden, the apparent 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, tweeted, "I will not lift the President's tweet. I will not give him that amplification. But he is calling for violence against American citizens during a moment of pain for so many. I'm furious, and you should be too." The former vice president said that he planned to speak about the events in Minneapolis later in the day Friday. Read the full story here.







Join us today at the Justice Rally in Honor of George Floyd at 1:00 PM pic.twitter.com/qidUkivBDW — Minneapolis NAACP (@NAACPmpls) May 29, 2020







Where does the phrase 'When the looting starts, the shooting starts' come from? Twitter said early Friday that a post by President Donald Trump about the protests overnight in Minneapolis glorified violence because of the historical context of his last line: "When the looting starts, the shooting starts." The phrase was used by Miami's police chief, Walter Headley, in 1967, when he addressed his department's "crackdown on ... slum hoodlums," according to a United Press International article from the time. Headley, who was chief of police in Miami for 20 years, said that law enforcement was going after "young hoodlums, from 15 to 21, who have taken advantage of the civil rights campaign. ... We don't mind being accused of police brutality." Read the full story here.







