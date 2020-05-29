What state charges could be brought in George Floyd's death?

State prosecutors have several options to charge police officers in the State of Minnesota in deadly use of force incidents, like the type of incident that led to the death of George Floyd.

Prosecutors can bring charges ranging from second-degree manslaughter to first degree murder, with the murder charges being the most difficult to prove in court.

According to a Hennepin County Attorney’s document on these types of cases –- and they are the state prosecutor overseeing this investigation –- the standard for second-degree manslaughter must establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer acted with “culpable negligence” in creating an unreasonable risk of death or great bodily harm.” State law says this includes when a person “consciously takes chances of causing death or great bodily harm to another.”

The Minneapolis Police Department Use of Force Manual does allow what they describe as a “neck restraint.” This restraint is defined “as compressing one or both sides of a person’s neck with an arm or leg, without applying direct pressure to the trachea or airway (front of the neck).”

But the use of an “unconscious neck restraint,” where they say the goal is to render the person unconscious by applying adequate pressure, only applies “on a subject who is exhibiting active aggression, or for life saving purposes, or on a subject who is exhibiting active resistance in order to gain control of the subject; and if lesser attempts at control have been or would likely be ineffective.”