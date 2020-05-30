SEE NEW POSTS

Outrage over George Floyd's death could tip fortunes in Joe Biden's VP search As Joe Biden's vice presidential search moves into a new, more concentrated phase, issues of race and criminal justice raised by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis appear likely to intensify a public pressure campaign as to who he should choose. It revived one of the biggest questions surrounding Biden's choice: Will he choose not just a woman, but a woman of color? The stakes are highest for one Democrat who has long seen as a potential favorite of Biden — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. Her handling of police-involved cases has been branded as disqualifying for some. On the other end of the spectrum is Florida Rep. Val Demings, an African American and former Orlando police chief whose public profile grew after serving as a House impeachment manager earlier this year. Biden's search for a running mate has already proven to be a more public process than usual, with some of the more than dozen potential candidates at times seeming to audition or campaign for the role. The former VP has himself discussed his deliberations over the choice more in public than any previous apparent nominee. Read the full story here.







Atlanta mayor: 'We are better than this' Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms delivered an impassioned address to protesters Friday, urging them not to burn down a city with a deep legacy of African American achievement. Vandals damaged nine police vehicles and broke windows at CNN headquarters as they took to the streets to decry the recent deaths of African Americans George Floyd, killed by a white police officer Monday, Ahmaud Arbery, fatally shot by a white man while he was jogging, and Breonna Taylor, killed by police during a raid of her home. "This city that has had a legacy of black mayors and black police chiefs," Bottoms said. "if you care about this city then go home. This won't change anything." The mayor said Atlanta rapper T.I. and activist Killer Mike, who later took to the same lectern at a news conference to urge peace, "own half the Westside -- so when you burn down this city you're burning down our community." "We are better than this," she said. Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., also delivered remarks at the news conference, noting her father, born in Atlanta, was steadfast about nonviolent protest. "The only pathway I know how to do this is through nonviolent means," she said.







CNN headquarters in Atlanta defaced by protestors Protestors damaged windows outside CNN's headquarters in Atlanta on Friday and spray painted a company sign. Atlanta was one of many U.S. cities where large protests have broken out over the killing of George Floyd. A large group of protestors formed in downtown Atlanta, with a significant number of law enforcement officers sent to the area. Some of those protestors targeted CNN's nearby building, breaking windows and defacing the large CNN sign outside the building. A small group of police officers entered the buildings to ensure protestors did remained on the outside. CNN broadcast scenes from the building's lobby where law enforcement had been positioned. At one point, some small explosions that appeared to be firecrackers thrown by protestors into the building pushed CNN's Nick Valencia to retreat farther into the building. .@CNNValencia and crew take cover after an explosion takes place in the space between protesters and police at the CNN Center in Atlanta. https://t.co/zNw4zkkYxP pic.twitter.com/WQmT35ucab — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) May 30, 2020







'Let my building burn': Owner of damaged Minneapolis restaurant supports protest Over the past few days, the Islam family had converted their Minneapolis restaurant Gandhi Mahal into a refuge for protesters seeking shelter from the police's mace, tear gas and rubber bullets. Early Thursday morning, they learned their eatery had burned down as protesters took to the streets over the arrest and killing of George Floyd. "We won't lose hope though, I am so grateful for our neighbors who did their best to stand guard and protect Gandhi Mahal, Youre efforts won't go unrecognized," wrote Hafsa Islam, the 18-year-old daughter of owner Ruhel Islam, in a now-viral Facebook post. "Dont worry about us, we will rebuild and we will recover." "Let my building burn, justice needs to be served," Ruhel said, according to the post. Those words seemed to resonate with fans and followers, causing the post to be shared more than 20,000 times. The post continued: "Gandhi Mahal May have felt the flames last night, but our firey drive to help protect and stand with our community will never die! Peace be with everyone." In 1996, Ruhel Islam came to the United States from Bangladesh when he was 19 years old, working as a busboy in New York City. "When I came here to America, I was a stranger," he told TODAY Food. "I am from Bangladesh, you know, we experienced police like this. We lived in a police state." Read the full story here.







George Floyd's death and civil unrest thrust Mayor Jacob Frey into spotlight Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who pledged "to mend wounds" in a city that's struggled with police brutality for years, has been thrust into the spotlight after protests and rioting rocked his city over the death of George Floyd. President Donald Trump attacked Frey, elected in 2017, as a "very weak Radical Left Mayor" who needs "to get his act together and bring the City under control." Frey defended himself and his city and said Friday: "Weakness is pointing your finger at somebody else during a time of crisis. Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis. We are strong as hell." Frey, a civil rights lawyer, campaigned on issues of police reform and racial inequality when the then-city councilman ran for mayor in 2017. Read the full story here.







Customs and Border Protection using drone over Minneapolis The U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed that it is using a drone over Minneapolis. CBP's use of drones over the city of Minneapolis should be halted immediately.



Mississippi mayor ignores calls to resign over comments on George Floyd's death Petal, Mississippi, Mayor Hal Marx is resisting calls to resign after he said "if you can talk, you can breathe" about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. "What I said, came out in a way that I wish I said it differently," Marx said Thursday night. "It wasn't to minimize that gentleman's death." Floyd, 46, who was black, died in Minneapolis police custody Monday after a white officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned him to the ground and put his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes. Chauvin and three other officers have been fired, and on Friday Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Marx had tweeted: "If you are talking about the incident in MN, I didn't see anything unreasonable. If you can say you can't breathe, you're breathing. Most likely that man died of overdose or heart attack," with no evidence. The Petal Board of Aldermen held a special meeting Thursday night and the board voted unanimously to ask for Marx's resignation. In Mississippi, an elected official can only be involuntarily removed from office if he or she has committed a felony, according to the Clarion Ledger. Petal is about 90 miles southeast of Jackson. Read the full story here.







National protests over George Floyd's death was 'conflagration waiting to happen' Minneapolis remained on edge Friday after another chaotic night when a police station and other buildings were torched, and protesters there and in neighboring St. Paul hit the streets in demonstrations marred by violence, vandalism and looting. But it wasn't only the Twin Cities where emotions have run high in reaction to George Floyd, the 46-year-old black man heard crying out "I can't breathe" during a police encounter on Monday and whose death has become the latest flash point in a string of fatalities involving African Americans. While the arrest Friday of Derek Chauvin, one of the Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd's death, on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter may blunt some of the initial anger that has boiled over, tensions will remain fraught as long as there's a lag in charges for the three other officers in the case, black activists and community members say. "This is a young rage, the same way young people took to the streets in the 1960s, 70s and 80s," Saje Mathieu, a history professor at the University of Minnesota who lives in suburban Minneapolis, said. "They're saying, 'We're already cut. We're already hurt. We're already bruised. There's no other way to communicate my pain and rage than to take to the streets.'" That pain has resonated in major cities across the country, where protests were expected to unfold Friday night and over the weekend from Atlanta to Oakland, California, and Denver to Dallas. Click here for the full story







National protests over George Floyd's death was 'conflagration waiting to happen' Minneapolis remained on edge Friday after another chaotic night when a police station and other buildings were torched, and protesters there and in neighboring St. Paul hit the streets in demonstrations marred by violence, vandalism and looting. But it wasn't only the Twin Cities where emotions have run high in reaction to George Floyd, the 46-year-old black man heard crying out "I can't breathe" during a police encounter on Monday and whose death has become the latest flash point in a string of fatalities involving African Americans. While the arrest Friday of Derek Chauvin, one of the Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd's death, on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter may blunt some of the initial anger that has boiled over, tensions will remain fraught as long as there's a lag in charges for the three other officers in the case, black activists and community members say. "This is a young rage, the same way young people took to the streets in the 1960s, 70s and 80s," Saje Mathieu, a history professor at the University of Minnesota who lives in suburban Minneapolis, said. "They're saying, 'We're already cut. We're already hurt. We're already bruised. There's no other way to communicate my pain and rage than to take to the streets.'" That pain has resonated in major cities across the country, where protests were expected to unfold Friday night and over the weekend from Atlanta to Oakland, California, and Denver to Dallas. Click here for the full story Share this -





