SEE NEW POSTS

Dozens arrested during NYC protests There were at least 50 arrests Friday night in New York City due to protests over the death of George Floyd, a senior New York Police Department official said. The violent protests resulted in numerous officers suffering injuries such as bloody noses, lost teeth and leg injuries, the official said. In Brooklyn, protesters were forced back at a stationhouse but set an empty police van on fire. Share this -







Protesters break windows, set trash fires in San Jose, California A protester confronts San Jose police as they advance, in San Jose, Calif. on May 29, 2020. Ben Margot / AP At least three Dumpsters were on fire and vandals smashed some windows in San Jose, California, on Friday during protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck. Some bottles were also thrown at police officers, who had what appeared to be riot helmets and batons, with some in gas masks, NBC Bay Area reported. One person was seen smashing the rear of a police vehicle. It was not clear if there were arrests. At least one law enforcement officer was apparently injured during protests and was seen being evacuated by others to safety, but it wasn't immediately clear what occurred. UPDATE: Dumpsters on fire, windows smashed in downtown San Jose as protest over death of George Floyd continues. https://t.co/QkZmkW8kXI pic.twitter.com/sXO5FuijSQ — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) May 30, 2020 Restaurant owner George Louh told NBC Bay Area in a phone interview that a protester smashed one window of his business and then another window was damaged. Police moved into the area and "we're over here just holding our breath like everybody else." Louh said. He said the businesses is minority owned. There had been hundreds but by around 7:30 p.m. many demonstrators left, and much smaller groups appeared to remain, NBC Bay Area reported on air. UPDATE: At least one officer has been injured during the ongoing protest in downtown San Jose. The extent of injuries wasn't immediately known. https://t.co/ySBAHh97A8 pic.twitter.com/UqqV5Faeek — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) May 30, 2020 In Sacramento, what appeared to be large crowds of marchers demonstrated Friday evening. At one point crowds faced off with police near a police station, NBC affiliate KCRA reported. Share this -







Protesters torch NYPD van in Brooklyn A New York Police Department van was set ablaze in Brooklyn on Friday night as protests, decrying the death of George Floyd, sprung up across the city. Myles N. Miller / NBC New York A New York Police Department van was set ablaze in Brooklyn on Friday night as protests, decrying the death of George Floyd, sprung up across the city. An NBC New York reporter posted video of the moment when an NYPD van went up in flames near the corner of Dekalb Avenue and Fort Greene Place, just blocks from the Barclays Center, a major protest hub on Friday night. As the sun went down, hundreds of protesters also massed at Foley Square, steps away from Manhattan’s criminal, federal and civil courthouses. The protesters there chanted, “I can’t breathe,” the words uttered by Floyd before he died - and the same desperate appeal voiced by Eric Garner, who was killed in Staten Island during a confrontation with police in 2014. NYPD van ablaze are Dekalb and Fort Greene Place, video provided by a law enforcement source. pic.twitter.com/Za56Kc714y — Myles N. Miller (@MylesMill) May 30, 2020 Share this -







Houston mayor urges crowd to go home In Houston, where George Floyd grew up, several thousand people rallied in front of City Hall. As the scene grew more volatile after dark, Mayor Sylvester Turner urged residents to go home. For the safety of everyone, I am asking you to go home. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 30, 2020 Share this -







Booking photo of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin released Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. He remains in police custody. Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin. Ramsey County Jail Share this -







After Trump's posts about looters, Zuckerberg says he's 'struggling' but leaving them up Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Friday he wasn’t going to take down President Donald Trump’s posts about shooting alleged looters in Minneapolis nor put a warning on them as Twitter did, but he acknowledged he had been "struggling all day" with how to respond. Zuckerberg, in a late afternoon post on his Facebook wall, largely stood by his long-held view that social media companies should take a light touch when deciding how to moderate the statements of politicians. “I disagree strongly with how the President spoke about this, but I believe people should be able to see this for themselves, because ultimately accountability for those in positions of power can only happen when their speech is scrutinized out in the open,” Zuckerberg said. Trump early Friday posted on both Twitter and Facebook that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” — a phrase with an ominous history that many readers interpreted as a threat to shoot American citizens. Twitter left the message up but put it behind a warning label so that users would need to click through to see it. Read the full story here. Share this -







Outrage over George Floyd's death could tip fortunes in Joe Biden's VP search As Joe Biden’s vice presidential search moves into a new, more concentrated phase, issues of race and criminal justice raised by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis appear likely to intensify a public pressure campaign as to who he should choose. It revived one of the biggest questions surrounding Biden’s choice: Will he choose not just a woman, but a woman of color? The stakes are highest for one Democrat who has long seen as a potential favorite of Biden — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. Her handling of police-involved cases has been branded as disqualifying for some. On the other end of the spectrum is Florida Rep. Val Demings, an African American and former Orlando police chief whose public profile grew after serving as a House impeachment manager earlier this year. Biden’s search for a running mate has already proven to be a more public process than usual, with some of the more than dozen potential candidates at times seeming to audition or campaign for the role. The former VP has himself discussed his deliberations over the choice more in public than any previous apparent nominee. Read the full story here. Share this -







Atlanta mayor: 'We are better than this' Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms delivered an impassioned address to protesters Friday, urging them not to burn down a city with a deep legacy of African American achievement. Vandals damaged nine police vehicles and broke windows at CNN headquarters as they took to the streets to decry the recent deaths of African Americans George Floyd, killed by a white police officer Monday, Ahmaud Arbery, fatally shot by a white man while he was jogging, and Breonna Taylor, killed by police during a raid of her home. "This city that has had a legacy of black mayors and black police chiefs," Bottoms said. "if you care about this city then go home. This won't change anything." The mayor said Atlanta rapper T.I. and activist Killer Mike, who later took to the same lectern at a news conference to urge peace, "own half the Westside -- so when you burn down this city you’re burning down our community." "We are better than this," she said. Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., also delivered remarks at the news conference, noting her father, born in Atlanta, was steadfast about nonviolent protest. "The only pathway I know how to do this is through nonviolent means," she said. Share this -







CNN headquarters in Atlanta defaced by protestors Protestors damaged windows outside CNN's headquarters in Atlanta on Friday and spray painted a company sign. Atlanta was one of many U.S. cities where large protests have broken out over the killing of George Floyd. A large group of protestors formed in downtown Atlanta, with a significant number of law enforcement officers sent to the area. Some of those protestors targeted CNN's nearby building, breaking windows and defacing the large CNN sign outside the building. A small group of police officers entered the buildings to ensure protestors did remained on the outside. CNN broadcast scenes from the building's lobby where law enforcement had been positioned. At one point, some small explosions that appeared to be firecrackers thrown by protestors into the building pushed CNN's Nick Valencia to retreat farther into the building. .@CNNValencia and crew take cover after an explosion takes place in the space between protesters and police at the CNN Center in Atlanta. https://t.co/zNw4zkkYxP pic.twitter.com/WQmT35ucab — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) May 30, 2020 Share this -







'Let my building burn': Owner of damaged Minneapolis restaurant supports protest Over the past few days, the Islam family had converted their Minneapolis restaurant Gandhi Mahal into a refuge for protesters seeking shelter from the police's mace, tear gas and rubber bullets. Early Thursday morning, they learned their eatery had burned down as protesters took to the streets over the arrest and killing of George Floyd. "We won’t lose hope though, I am so grateful for our neighbors who did their best to stand guard and protect Gandhi Mahal, Youre efforts won’t go unrecognized," wrote Hafsa Islam, the 18-year-old daughter of owner Ruhel Islam, in a now-viral Facebook post. "Dont worry about us, we will rebuild and we will recover." "Let my building burn, justice needs to be served,” Ruhel said, according to the post. Those words seemed to resonate with fans and followers, causing the post to be shared more than 20,000 times. The post continued: "Gandhi Mahal May have felt the flames last night, but our firey drive to help protect and stand with our community will never die! Peace be with everyone." In 1996, Ruhel Islam came to the United States from Bangladesh when he was 19 years old, working as a busboy in New York City. "When I came here to America, I was a stranger," he told TODAY Food. "I am from Bangladesh, you know, we experienced police like this. We lived in a police state." Read the full story here. Share this -