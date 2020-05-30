SEE NEW POSTS

Police in riot gear in Minneapolis Police officers secure the area during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 29, 2020. Lucas Jackson / Reuters Share this -







NYC Mayor de Blasio: Long night ahead New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio acknowledged that protests had escalated in his home borough of Brooklyn late Friday night. De Blasio's dire tweet came not long after an NYPD van was torched by protesters, decrying the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. We have a long night ahead of us in Brooklyn. Our sole focus is deescalating this situation and getting people home safe. There will be a full review of what happened tonight. We don’t ever want to see another night like this. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 30, 2020 Share this -







Journalists in Louisville hit by pepper bullets while on live TV Journalists in Louisville, Kentucky, covering local protests Friday night appeared to be hit by pepper balls fired by a police officer. Kaitlin Rust, a reporter for local NBC affiliate Wave3, was on air when she yelled and said she was "getting shot" by non-lethal rubber bullets or pepper bullets. The camera operator captured a police officer who was firing, who then turned the weapon directly into the camera and continued to fire. Wave3's anchors asked her who they were aiming at. "At us, like directly at us," Rust said. Meanwhile in #Louisville, a cop is seen here shooting rubber bullets at a reporter from @wave3news.



Just not even trying to respect the press now, I see pic.twitter.com/4g9Du9wC8r — Jay Scott Smith (@JayScottSmith) May 30, 2020 Share this -







Dozens arrested during NYC protests There were at least 50 arrests Friday night in New York City due to protests over the death of George Floyd, a senior New York Police Department official said. The violent protests resulted in numerous officers suffering injuries such as bloody noses, lost teeth and leg injuries, the official said. In Brooklyn, protesters were forced back at a stationhouse but set an empty police van on fire. Share this -







Protesters break windows, set trash fires in San Jose, California A protester confronts San Jose police as they advance, in San Jose, Calif. on May 29, 2020. Ben Margot / AP At least three Dumpsters were on fire and vandals smashed some windows in San Jose, California, on Friday during protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck. Some bottles were also thrown at police officers, who had what appeared to be riot helmets and batons, with some in gas masks, NBC Bay Area reported. One person was seen smashing the rear of a police vehicle. It was not clear if there were arrests. At least one law enforcement officer was apparently injured during protests and was seen being evacuated by others to safety, but it wasn't immediately clear what occurred. UPDATE: Dumpsters on fire, windows smashed in downtown San Jose as protest over death of George Floyd continues. https://t.co/QkZmkW8kXI pic.twitter.com/sXO5FuijSQ — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) May 30, 2020 Restaurant owner George Louh told NBC Bay Area in a phone interview that a protester smashed one window of his business and then another window was damaged. Police moved into the area and "we're over here just holding our breath like everybody else." Louh said. He said the businesses is minority owned. There had been hundreds but by around 7:30 p.m. many demonstrators left, and much smaller groups appeared to remain, NBC Bay Area reported on air. UPDATE: At least one officer has been injured during the ongoing protest in downtown San Jose. The extent of injuries wasn't immediately known. https://t.co/ySBAHh97A8 pic.twitter.com/UqqV5Faeek — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) May 30, 2020 In Sacramento, what appeared to be large crowds of marchers demonstrated Friday evening. At one point crowds faced off with police near a police station, NBC affiliate KCRA reported. Share this -







Protesters torch NYPD van in Brooklyn A New York Police Department van was set ablaze in Brooklyn on Friday night as protests, decrying the death of George Floyd, sprung up across the city. Myles N. Miller / NBC New York A New York Police Department van was set ablaze in Brooklyn on Friday night as protests, decrying the death of George Floyd, sprung up across the city. An NBC New York reporter posted video of the moment when an NYPD van went up in flames near the corner of Dekalb Avenue and Fort Greene Place, just blocks from the Barclays Center, a major protest hub on Friday night. As the sun went down, hundreds of protesters also massed at Foley Square, steps away from Manhattan’s criminal, federal and civil courthouses. The protesters there chanted, “I can’t breathe,” the words uttered by Floyd before he died - and the same desperate appeal voiced by Eric Garner, who was killed in Staten Island during a confrontation with police in 2014. NYPD van ablaze are Dekalb and Fort Greene Place, video provided by a law enforcement source. pic.twitter.com/Za56Kc714y — Myles N. Miller (@MylesMill) May 30, 2020 Share this -







Houston mayor urges crowd to go home In Houston, where George Floyd grew up, several thousand people rallied in front of City Hall. As the scene grew more volatile after dark, Mayor Sylvester Turner urged residents to go home. For the safety of everyone, I am asking you to go home. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 30, 2020 Share this -







Booking photo of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin released Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. He remains in police custody. Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin. Ramsey County Jail Share this -







After Trump's posts about looters, Zuckerberg says he's 'struggling' but leaving them up Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Friday he wasn’t going to take down President Donald Trump’s posts about shooting alleged looters in Minneapolis nor put a warning on them as Twitter did, but he acknowledged he had been "struggling all day" with how to respond. Zuckerberg, in a late afternoon post on his Facebook wall, largely stood by his long-held view that social media companies should take a light touch when deciding how to moderate the statements of politicians. “I disagree strongly with how the President spoke about this, but I believe people should be able to see this for themselves, because ultimately accountability for those in positions of power can only happen when their speech is scrutinized out in the open,” Zuckerberg said. Trump early Friday posted on both Twitter and Facebook that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” — a phrase with an ominous history that many readers interpreted as a threat to shoot American citizens. Twitter left the message up but put it behind a warning label so that users would need to click through to see it. Read the full story here. Share this -







Outrage over George Floyd's death could tip fortunes in Joe Biden's VP search As Joe Biden’s vice presidential search moves into a new, more concentrated phase, issues of race and criminal justice raised by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis appear likely to intensify a public pressure campaign as to who he should choose. It revived one of the biggest questions surrounding Biden’s choice: Will he choose not just a woman, but a woman of color? The stakes are highest for one Democrat who has long seen as a potential favorite of Biden — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. Her handling of police-involved cases has been branded as disqualifying for some. On the other end of the spectrum is Florida Rep. Val Demings, an African American and former Orlando police chief whose public profile grew after serving as a House impeachment manager earlier this year. Biden’s search for a running mate has already proven to be a more public process than usual, with some of the more than dozen potential candidates at times seeming to audition or campaign for the role. The former VP has himself discussed his deliberations over the choice more in public than any previous apparent nominee. Read the full story here. Share this -





