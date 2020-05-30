Louisville, Kentucky, sees second night of protests

Demonstrations erupted for a second night on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky, where residents protested the death of Breonna Taylor and seven people were shot in a similar protest on Thursday.

Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, was killed by Louisville police on March 13 when three plainclothes officers raided her home during a “no-knock” search warrant.

Her death, and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, sparked protests in the Southern city as people demanded change and justice.

Hundreds filled the streets in Louisville again on Friday and were met with a heavy police presence.

Authorities fired tear gas at protesters, and multiple fires were seen burning on the streets as helicopters hovered overhead.

Kaitlin Rust, a reporter for local NBC affiliate Wave3, was on air when she yelled and said she was "getting shot" by non-lethal rubber bullets or pepper bullets.

Kentucky state Rep. Attica Scott wrote on Twitter that has tear-gassed by Louisville police while protesting.

“This was after one of your officers kept pushing me without ever asking me to move. This was after we were never asked to disperse,” Scott wrote. “This was during a peaceful protest”