Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer seen kneeling on the neck of George Floyd before his death, was arrested Friday on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter.
The arrest comes after outrage over Floyd’s death and protests overnight during which the police precinct where Chauvin was stationed was set ablaze.
Live Blog
Protesters gather outside White House
WASHINGTON — The nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd reached close to the doorstep of the White House Friday night, as demonstrators tussled with Secret Service and other law enforcement officers in riot gear over metal barricades.
Gathering for hours in Lafayette Square, a public park across a closed street from the White House, demonstrators chanted and threw objects across a security line.
As of 11:45 p.m., the protest had not turned violent. But there was little sign that it was subsiding. The sound of helicopters flying overhead could be heard through the heart of the city periodically for several hours Friday night.
Louisville, Kentucky, sees second night of protests
Demonstrations erupted for a second night on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky, where residents protested the death of Breonna Taylor and seven people were shot in a similar protest on Thursday.
Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, was killed by Louisville police on March 13 when three plainclothes officers raided her home during a “no-knock” search warrant.
Her death, and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, sparked protests in the Southern city as people demanded change and justice.
Hundreds filled the streets in Louisville again on Friday and were met with a heavy police presence.
Authorities fired tear gas at protesters, and multiple fires were seen burning on the streets as helicopters hovered overhead.
Kaitlin Rust, a reporter for local NBC affiliate Wave3, was on air when she yelled and said she was "getting shot" by non-lethal rubber bullets or pepper bullets.
Kentucky state Rep. Attica Scott wrote on Twitter that has tear-gassed by Louisville police while protesting.
“This was after one of your officers kept pushing me without ever asking me to move. This was after we were never asked to disperse,” Scott wrote. “This was during a peaceful protest”
Protesters rally near White House
Protesters rally near White HouseMay 30, 202000:48
Beyoncé: We need justice for George Floyd
Protesters smash glass at College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta
Protesters sacked the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Friday night, smashing glass and damaging the front of the museum.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms pleaded for peace: "What I see happening on the streets of Atlanta is not Atlanta. This is not a protest, This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King, Jr."
Police in riot gear in Minneapolis
NYC Mayor de Blasio: Long night ahead
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio acknowledged that protests had escalated in his home borough of Brooklyn late Friday night.
De Blasio's dire tweet came not long after an NYPD van was torched by protesters, decrying the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Journalists in Louisville hit by pepper bullets while on live TV
Journalists in Louisville, Kentucky, covering local protests Friday night appeared to be hit by pepper balls fired by a police officer.
The camera operator captured a police officer who was firing, who then turned the weapon directly into the camera and continued to fire.
Wave3's anchors asked her who they were aiming at. "At us, like directly at us," Rust said.
Dozens arrested during NYC protests
There were at least 50 arrests Friday night in New York City due to protests over the death of George Floyd, a senior New York Police Department official said.
The violent protests resulted in numerous officers suffering injuries such as bloody noses, lost teeth and leg injuries, the official said.
In Brooklyn, protesters were forced back at a stationhouse but set an empty police van on fire.
Protesters break windows, set trash fires in San Jose, California
At least three Dumpsters were on fire and vandals smashed some windows in San Jose, California, on Friday during protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck.
Some bottles were also thrown at police officers, who had what appeared to be riot helmets and batons, with some in gas masks, NBC Bay Area reported. One person was seen smashing the rear of a police vehicle.
It was not clear if there were arrests. At least one law enforcement officer was apparently injured during protests and was seen being evacuated by others to safety, but it wasn't immediately clear what occurred.
Restaurant owner George Louh told NBC Bay Area in a phone interview that a protester smashed one window of his business and then another window was damaged.
Police moved into the area and "we're over here just holding our breath like everybody else." Louh said. He said the businesses is minority owned.
There had been hundreds but by around 7:30 p.m. many demonstrators left, and much smaller groups appeared to remain, NBC Bay Area reported on air.
In Sacramento, what appeared to be large crowds of marchers demonstrated Friday evening. At one point crowds faced off with police near a police station, NBC affiliate KCRA reported.
Protesters torch NYPD van in Brooklyn
A New York Police Department van was set ablaze in Brooklyn on Friday night as protests, decrying the death of George Floyd, sprung up across the city.
An NBC New York reporter posted video of the moment when an NYPD van went up in flames near the corner of Dekalb Avenue and Fort Greene Place, just blocks from the Barclays Center, a major protest hub on Friday night.
As the sun went down, hundreds of protesters also massed at Foley Square, steps away from Manhattan’s criminal, federal and civil courthouses. The protesters there chanted, “I can’t breathe,” the words uttered by Floyd before he died - and the same desperate appeal voiced by Eric Garner, who was killed in Staten Island during a confrontation with police in 2014.