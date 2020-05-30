SEE NEW POSTS

Protesters gather outside White House WASHINGTON — The nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd reached close to the doorstep of the White House Friday night, as demonstrators tussled with Secret Service and other law enforcement officers in riot gear over metal barricades. Gathering for hours in Lafayette Square, a public park across a closed street from the White House, demonstrators chanted and threw objects across a security line. As of 11:45 p.m., the protest had not turned violent. But there was little sign that it was subsiding. The sound of helicopters flying overhead could be heard through the heart of the city periodically for several hours Friday night.







Protesters smash glass at College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta Protesters sacked the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Friday night, smashing glass and damaging the front of the museum. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms pleaded for peace: "What I see happening on the streets of Atlanta is not Atlanta. This is not a protest, This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King, Jr." A very tough night for downtown Atlanta. This is the College Football Hall of Fame. #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/K7vt95n8lV — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) May 30, 2020







Police in riot gear in Minneapolis Police officers secure the area during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 29, 2020. Lucas Jackson / Reuters







NYC Mayor de Blasio: Long night ahead New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio acknowledged that protests had escalated in his home borough of Brooklyn late Friday night. De Blasio's dire tweet came not long after an NYPD van was torched by protesters, decrying the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. We have a long night ahead of us in Brooklyn. Our sole focus is deescalating this situation and getting people home safe. There will be a full review of what happened tonight. We don't ever want to see another night like this. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 30, 2020







Journalists in Louisville hit by pepper bullets while on live TV Journalists in Louisville, Kentucky, covering local protests Friday night appeared to be hit by pepper balls fired by a police officer. Kaitlin Rust, a reporter for local NBC affiliate Wave3, was on air when she yelled and said she was "getting shot" by non-lethal rubber bullets or pepper bullets. The camera operator captured a police officer who was firing, who then turned the weapon directly into the camera and continued to fire. Wave3's anchors asked her who they were aiming at. "At us, like directly at us," Rust said. Meanwhile in #Louisville, a cop is seen here shooting rubber bullets at a reporter from @wave3news.



Just not even trying to respect the press now, I see pic.twitter.com/4g9Du9wC8r — Jay Scott Smith (@JayScottSmith) May 30, 2020







Dozens arrested during NYC protests There were at least 50 arrests Friday night in New York City due to protests over the death of George Floyd, a senior New York Police Department official said. The violent protests resulted in numerous officers suffering injuries such as bloody noses, lost teeth and leg injuries, the official said. In Brooklyn, protesters were forced back at a stationhouse but set an empty police van on fire.







Protesters break windows, set trash fires in San Jose, California A protester confronts San Jose police as they advance, in San Jose, Calif. on May 29, 2020. Ben Margot / AP At least three Dumpsters were on fire and vandals smashed some windows in San Jose, California, on Friday during protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck. Some bottles were also thrown at police officers, who had what appeared to be riot helmets and batons, with some in gas masks, NBC Bay Area reported. One person was seen smashing the rear of a police vehicle. It was not clear if there were arrests. At least one law enforcement officer was apparently injured during protests and was seen being evacuated by others to safety, but it wasn't immediately clear what occurred. UPDATE: Dumpsters on fire, windows smashed in downtown San Jose as protest over death of George Floyd continues. https://t.co/QkZmkW8kXI pic.twitter.com/sXO5FuijSQ — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) May 30, 2020 Restaurant owner George Louh told NBC Bay Area in a phone interview that a protester smashed one window of his business and then another window was damaged. Police moved into the area and "we're over here just holding our breath like everybody else." Louh said. He said the businesses is minority owned. There had been hundreds but by around 7:30 p.m. many demonstrators left, and much smaller groups appeared to remain, NBC Bay Area reported on air. UPDATE: At least one officer has been injured during the ongoing protest in downtown San Jose. The extent of injuries wasn't immediately known. https://t.co/ySBAHh97A8 pic.twitter.com/UqqV5Faeek — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) May 30, 2020 In Sacramento, what appeared to be large crowds of marchers demonstrated Friday evening. At one point crowds faced off with police near a police station, NBC affiliate KCRA reported.






