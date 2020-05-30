Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer seen kneeling on the neck of George Floyd before his death, was arrested Friday on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter.
The arrest comes after outrage over Floyd’s death and protests overnight during which the police precinct where Chauvin was stationed was set ablaze.
Live Blog
Los Angeles police declare 'unlawful assembly' after violence
Police in Los Angeles declared an "unlawful assembly" downtown Friday night after a day of protests in which one officer was injured, authorities said.
The LAPD tweeted around 9:25 p.m. that the declaration was made "following repeated acts of violence & property damage."
Around 9 p.m., police were in what was described as a skirmish line to keep crowds back from LAPD headquarters and appeared to use irritant "pepper balls." Crowds then gathered outside City Hall and a line of police were seen blocking the stairs.
The protests in Los Angeles, as well as in other cities, follow the death of George Floyd.
One Los Angeles police officer was hurt around 7:30 p.m. and taken to a hospital, an LAPD spokesman said. The injuries were not clear but they are not life-threatening, and circumstances of the injury were not immediately available.
There was another call for an officer who needed assistance at around 8:30 p.m., and the spokesman believed that officer may have been hit with a bottle.
Earlier, protesters were on the 101 freeway and blocked traffic for a time.
Georgia declares state of emergency in Fulton County
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced early Saturday morning that he has declared a state of emergency in Fulton County, home to Atlanta, because of protests rocking the city.
Kemp said the issue comes “at the request” of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and that it will activate up to 500 members of the Georgia National Guard “to protect people and property in Atlanta.” The governor said the National Guard will deploy to Atlanta immediately.
The announcement comes after Atlanta saw mass demonstrations Friday into early Saturday, where protesters set a police car on fire, struck officers with bottles, vandalized the headquarters of CNN, and broke into a restaurant in downtown Atlanta.
Dallas police chief: 'Don't hit my folks'
Dallas police chief Reneé Hall walked downtown streets late Friday night and promised protesters the run of roads - as long as they "don't hit my folks."
In an exchange captured by the Dallas Morning News, Hall told a protester: "We're giving you the street, we’re giving you the sidewalk, we're not telling you to move - but you can't hit my folks. Don't hit my folks, OK? Someone threw rock at my officers. Don't do that, don't do that."
At least one police officer was injured Friday night as protests erupted and tear gas was fired in downtown Dallas, officials said. Protesters marched on Dallas Police Department headquarters in downtown and officers fired their first rounds of tear gas at about 9:30 p.m., NBC Dallas reported.
Two NY lawmakers report being pepper-sprayed during Brooklyn protests
Two New York lawmakers attending a protest in Brooklyn Friday night said they were pepper-sprayed by New York City police officers.
State Senator Zellnor Myrie wrote about the accident on Twitter. “We came in solidarity and to keep the peace,” Myrie wrote. “We are still processing what happened.”
Diana Richardson, a New York State Assemblywoman, said she was also pepper-sprayed while peacefully protesting.
“This is uncalled for," Richardson told a reporter at the scene.
Myrie also said he and Richardson were handcuffed by police. The news comes just hours after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city's police officers "have been given a very clear instruction: as always, respect peaceful protest.
Car drives through protest crowd in Bakersfield, California, sending people fleeing
A vehicle sped through crowds of protesters in Bakersfield, California, Friday, sending demonstrators who had been in the roadway running for safety and enraging the crowd, video showed.
A police spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment, and it was unclear from officials if anyone was injured.
A reporter with NBC affiliate KGET tweeted that a car "drove full force through the crowd" and one woman was later seen being taken away in an ambulance, but it was unclear whether that person was hit by the vehicle or what the injuries may have been.
Crowds of protesters held signs and chanted outside police headquarters over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died Monday after being pinned to the ground with a knee on his neck by a white police officer in Minneapolis.
Signs had slogans including "Black Lives Matter," "Make Racists Afraid Again" and "No Justice No Peace" with cars driving by and honking, video showed.
Crowds chanted "George Floyd" and "I Can't Breathe." KGET reported that the crowd was several hundred.
As Floyd was on the ground with the knee on his neck, he said that he could not breathe. Four police officers have been fired. One of those, the officer who was seen in video with his knee on Floyd's neck, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter Friday.
Protesters gather outside White House
WASHINGTON — The nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd reached close to the doorstep of the White House Friday night, as demonstrators tussled with Secret Service and other law enforcement officers in riot gear over metal barricades.
Gathering for hours in Lafayette Square, a public park across a closed street from the White House, demonstrators chanted and threw objects across a security line.
As of 11:45 p.m., the protest had not turned violent. But there was little sign that it was subsiding. The sound of helicopters flying overhead could be heard through the heart of the city periodically for several hours Friday night.
Louisville, Kentucky, sees second night of protests
Demonstrations erupted for a second night on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky, where residents protested the death of Breonna Taylor and seven people were shot in a similar protest on Thursday.
Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, was killed by Louisville police on March 13 when three plainclothes officers raided her home during a “no-knock” search warrant.
Her death, and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, sparked protests in the Southern city as people demanded change and justice.
Hundreds filled the streets in Louisville again on Friday and were met with a heavy police presence.
Authorities fired tear gas at protesters, and multiple fires were seen burning on the streets as helicopters hovered overhead.
Kaitlin Rust, a reporter for local NBC affiliate Wave3, was on air when she yelled and said she was "getting shot" by non-lethal rubber bullets or pepper bullets.
Kentucky state Rep. Attica Scott wrote on Twitter that has tear-gassed by Louisville police while protesting.
“This was after one of your officers kept pushing me without ever asking me to move. This was after we were never asked to disperse,” Scott wrote. “This was during a peaceful protest”
Protesters rally near White House
Protesters rally near White HouseMay 30, 202000:48
Beyoncé: We need justice for George Floyd
Protesters smash glass at College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta
Protesters sacked the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Friday night, smashing glass and damaging the front of the museum.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms pleaded for peace: "What I see happening on the streets of Atlanta is not Atlanta. This is not a protest, This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King, Jr."