White House protests continue into night

Governor says Minnesota National Guard on the ground The Minnesota National Guard, State Patrol, and local police are on the ground responding to incidents in Mpls-St. Paul. I urge residents to comply with 8pm curfew and go home immediately. Law enforcement needs to respond to emergencies, restore order, and keep Minnesotans safe. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 30, 2020







Louisville demonstrators help clean up protest area Louisville Metro Hall, 12:20



Louisville demonstrators help clean up protest area Louisville Metro Hall, 12:20

Protesters are cleaning up scene, throwing away trash and organizing left over water pic.twitter.com/D6jxOuTEts — Mandy McLaren (@mandy_mclaren) May 30, 2020







Los Angeles police declare 'unlawful assembly' after violence Police in Los Angeles declared an "unlawful assembly" downtown Friday night after a day of protests in which one officer was injured, authorities said. The LAPD tweeted around 9:25 p.m. that the declaration was made "following repeated acts of violence & property damage." Around 9 p.m., police were in what was described as a skirmish line to keep crowds back from LAPD headquarters and appeared to use irritant "pepper balls." Crowds then gathered outside City Hall and a line of police were seen blocking the stairs. We have declared an unlawful assembly throughout Downtown LA.

From the 10 Fwy to the 101 & the 110 Fwy to Alameda—This is being made following repeated acts of violence & property damage. Residents should stay inside—Business should close—Those on the street are to leave the area — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 30, 2020 The protests in Los Angeles, as well as in other cities, follow the death of George Floyd. One Los Angeles police officer was hurt around 7:30 p.m. and taken to a hospital, an LAPD spokesman said. The injuries were not clear but they are not life-threatening, and circumstances of the injury were not immediately available. There was another call for an officer who needed assistance at around 8:30 p.m., and the spokesman believed that officer may have been hit with a bottle. Earlier, protesters were on the 101 freeway and blocked traffic for a time.







Georgia declares state of emergency in Fulton County Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced early Saturday morning that he has declared a state of emergency in Fulton County, home to Atlanta, because of protests rocking the city. Kemp said the issue comes "at the request" of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and that it will activate up to 500 members of the Georgia National Guard "to protect people and property in Atlanta." The governor said the National Guard will deploy to Atlanta immediately. The announcement comes after Atlanta saw mass demonstrations Friday into early Saturday, where protesters set a police car on fire, struck officers with bottles, vandalized the headquarters of CNN, and broke into a restaurant in downtown Atlanta.







Dallas police chief: 'Don't hit my folks' Dallas police chief Reneé Hall walked downtown streets late Friday night and promised protesters the run of roads - as long as they "don't hit my folks." In an exchange captured by the Dallas Morning News, Hall told a protester: "We're giving you the street, we're giving you the sidewalk, we're not telling you to move - but you can't hit my folks. Don't hit my folks, OK? Someone threw rock at my officers. Don't do that, don't do that." At least one police officer was injured Friday night as protests erupted and tear gas was fired in downtown Dallas, officials said. Protesters marched on Dallas Police Department headquarters in downtown and officers fired their first rounds of tear gas at about 9:30 p.m., NBC Dallas reported. Dallas Police chief Hall spoke with a protestor. Tells them to stay off the streets and not hit police vehicles. @dallasnews pic.twitter.com/dKWlrprLQH — Obed Manuel (@obedmanuel) May 30, 2020







Car drives through protest crowd in Bakersfield, California, sending people fleeing A vehicle sped through crowds of protesters in Bakersfield, California, Friday, sending demonstrators who had been in the roadway running for safety and enraging the crowd, video showed. A police spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment, and it was unclear from officials if anyone was injured. A reporter with NBC affiliate KGET tweeted that a car "drove full force through the crowd" and one woman was later seen being taken away in an ambulance, but it was unclear whether that person was hit by the vehicle or what the injuries may have been. this is the car that sped through the blm protest in bakersfield. it was a man in a white shirt that was driving !! pic.twitter.com/7qNWyi4Lk2 — gemini szn 🍭 (@jazzyabstrakt) May 30, 2020 Crowds of protesters held signs and chanted outside police headquarters over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died Monday after being pinned to the ground with a knee on his neck by a white police officer in Minneapolis. Signs had slogans including "Black Lives Matter," "Make Racists Afraid Again" and "No Justice No Peace" with cars driving by and honking, video showed. Crowds chanted "George Floyd" and "I Can't Breathe." KGET reported that the crowd was several hundred. As Floyd was on the ground with the knee on his neck, he said that he could not breathe. Four police officers have been fired. One of those, the officer who was seen in video with his knee on Floyd's neck, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter Friday.






