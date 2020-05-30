Shots fired of Minneapolis police precinct

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer seen kneeling on the neck of George Floyd before his death, was arrested Friday on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The arrest comes after outrage over Floyd’s death and protests overnight during which the police precinct where Chauvin was stationed was set ablaze.

