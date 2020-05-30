Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer seen kneeling on the neck of George Floyd before his death, was arrested Friday on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter.
The arrest comes after outrage over Floyd’s death and protests overnight during which the police precinct where Chauvin was stationed was set ablaze.
Shots fired of Minneapolis police precinct
Minneapolis police said shots were fired at the 5th police precinct station during unrest that stretched from Friday night into Saturday morning.
No officers were injured, according to police. Protesters were warned to immediately disperse or risk arrest.
Protesters on Thursday swarmed the 3rd police precinct station in Minneapolis, which served as the home base of the four former officers involved in the detainment of George Floyd.
Phoenix sees protests over local and national police killings
Phoenix saw more protests on Friday as demonstrators took to the streets to protest the killings of George Floyd and Arizona resident Dion Johnson, a black man who was shot and killed by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper on Monday.
Protesters marched to the Phoenix police headquarters and were met by calls from police to disperse when they arrived. Phoenix PD fired tear gas into the crowd and used flash bangs to try to disperse the protestors, according to NBC Phoenix affiliate KPNX.
Oakland police declare protest unlawful after officers injured
Police in Oakland, California, declared a protest unlawful Friday night after "multiple officers were injured when projectiles were thrown."
"We are requesting people to leave the area," police said in a tweet shortly before 10 p.m.
Protesters in Oakland also made their way onto a freeway and shut down traffic, NBC Bay Area reported.
Protesters torch post office, gas station in Minneapolis
Protesters in Minneapolis lit fires at a Shell gas station, Wells Fargo Bank and a U.S. Post Office building Friday night as thousands of people swarmed the city despite a curfew.
NBC affiliate KARE 11 News tweeted photos and videos of the fires, plus images of law enforcement officers marching in formation towards a police precinct.
The unrest dissolved another night of looting, jumping in front of cars and starting fires throughout the city.
"All of our hearts are breaking that this is happening in our state," said KARE anchor Julie Nelson.
White House protests continue into night
Los Angeles police declare 'unlawful assembly' after violence
Police in Los Angeles declared an "unlawful assembly" downtown Friday night after a day of protests in which one officer was injured, authorities said.
The LAPD tweeted around 9:25 p.m. that the declaration was made "following repeated acts of violence & property damage."
Around 9 p.m., police were in what was described as a skirmish line to keep crowds back from LAPD headquarters and appeared to use irritant "pepper balls." Crowds then gathered outside City Hall and a line of police were seen blocking the stairs.
The protests in Los Angeles, as well as in other cities, follow the death of George Floyd.
One Los Angeles police officer was hurt around 7:30 p.m. and taken to a hospital, an LAPD spokesman said. The injuries were not clear but they are not life-threatening, and circumstances of the injury were not immediately available.
There was another call for an officer who needed assistance at around 8:30 p.m., and the spokesman believed that officer may have been hit with a bottle.
Earlier, protesters were on the 101 freeway and blocked traffic for a time.