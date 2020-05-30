'No justice, no peace!' protesters rally in Chicago

On 5/29/2020 at around 9:00pm, one of our deputies was involved in an officer involved shooting in the area of Sixth Street and Santa Clara Street in San Jose. The San Jose Police Department is investigating the incident. Please contact them for further details.

The extent of any injuries in the shooting and collision were not detailed by the sheriff's department. The San Jose department was investigating, sheriff's officials said.

NBC Bay Area reported that the target was a vehicle that had been captured on cellphone video striking one or more demonstrators. The driver allegedly disobeyed the commands of deputies at the scene before one opened fire, the station said.

The shooting involved the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office and happened at 9:06 p.m., said Sgt. Enrique Garcia of the San Jose Police Department. No city police were involved, he said.

Man shot and killed during Detroit protests

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot amid protests Friday night in Detroit, and authorities are looking for a suspect, police said.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. when a suspect in a gray Dodge Durango "pulled up to the location and fired shots into the crowd," police said in a statement.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Police said that after the shooting, the suspect fled. Police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said that circumstances of the shooting and a motive were still under investigation.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said that the "vast majority" of protesters were peaceful, but several police vehicles were damaged and a police command officer was transported to a hospital after being hit with a rock. No other officers were injured.

Craig said that he is angry over Floyd's death, his colleagues in policing all across the nation are angry, and he respects the rights of people to protest. "But I will not stand by and let a small minority of criminals come in here, attack our officers and make our community unsafe," Craig said.

Nine people were arrested, and Craig said that of those nine, seven were from outside of the city of Detroit. "So do us a favor. If you live outside of the city, why don't you protest in your hometown," Craig told reporters. "If you do want to come down and make a statement, do it in a peaceful manner."