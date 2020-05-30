Clashes between police and protesters erupted across the country Friday night as thousands descended on the streets, pleading for justice in the wake of George Floyd's death this week in Minneapolis.
Hundreds of people rallied outside the White House, while in New York a police department van was engulfed in flames. Police vehicles in Los Angeles were also vandalized.
In Minneapolis, protesters defied a curfew Friday hours after Derek Chauvin, the former police officer seen kneeling on the neck of Floyd, 46, before his death, was arrested on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Live Blog
Killer Mike makes impassioned plea against systemic racism
Rapper Killer Mike gave an impassioned address from his hometown Atlanta, where mass protests broke out against the police killing of George Floyd.
In a televised speech alongside the Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Killer Mike accused the police of "assassinating" Floyd "like an animal." The musician and activist also called for an end to looting, urging citizens not to burn down their own homes.
""I'm mad as hell ... I’m tired of seeing black men die," he said in the clip that has gone viral, having been shared online by many, including celebrities Lebron James and Immortal Technique.
Martin Luther King III echoes father's words during George Floyd protests
Human rights advocate Martin Luther King III, the eldest son of civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, took to Twitter to echo his father words, telling his followers: "We shall overcome."
"George Floyd should still be alive right now. But he was lynched. We will not stay quiet. No justice, no peace," King wrote online.
Peaceful protests over George Floyd's death turn destructive in downtown Cincinnati
Peaceful protests condemning George Floyd's death by police in Minnesota in downtown Cincinnati turned destructive late Friday night, with looting and vandalism in the area.
More than 500 people gathered across the city, from the Cincinnati Police Department's building to the Hamilton County Courthouse, NBC affiliate WLWT reported. By 11 p.m., people started smashed through the windows at the courthouse and flash bangs as well as tear gas were used to disperse the crowds.
Police in riot gear responded to the scene at the same time dozens of businesses were being vandalized. Video from a security camera located at a men's apparel store showed the business was broken into, glass shattered and merchandise stolen from its shelves. Dozens of other nearby business saw similar outcomes as protests became chaotic. Firefighters put off at least one dumpster fire as protests continued escalating.
At around 1:15 a.m., Cincinnati Police urged people to "please avoid this area" as "there are several active protests & groups causing damage to property in the downtown & OTR neighborhoods currently."
No injuries were reported and several people were being taken into custody early Saturday. However, it is unclear if any arrests were made, WLWT reported.
Trump praises Secret Service response to White House protests, warns greater force could have been used
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump praised the Untied States Secret Service for their response to protesters outside the White House Friday night, warning that if the the demonstrators had breached the White House fence they would have been "greeted" with "vicious dogs" and "ominous weapons."
Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. [Secret Service]," Trump wrote on Twitter Saturday morning. "I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe."
"Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence," Trump continued, adding that if they had they would "have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least."
Thousands of people gathered in front of the White House Friday night in protest of George Floyd's death, prompting the Secret Service to put the White House on lockdown.
Trump also said that the protesters had "little to do with the memory" of Floyd and were "just there to cause trouble." Trump said Saturday would be "MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE," but it is unclear what he is referencing.
Obamas speak out over George Floyd death
Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama have both taken to Twitter to speak out against the death of George Floyd.
Former President Obama said that the racism being experienced by African Americans and other minorities shouldn’t be considered "normal" in 2020 America.
Michelle said she was "pained" by recent tragedies. "I’m exhausted by a heartbreak that never seems to stop. Right now it’s George, Breonna, and Ahmaud. Before that it was Eric, Sandra, and Michael. It just goes on, and on, and on," she wrote.
Both said everyone in the Unites States had uncomfortable work to do to root out racism.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz calls for peace
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called for calm on Saturday, as unrest continued in the state over the death of George Floyd.
His call came after protesters defied a curfew and took to the streets of Minneapolis for the fourth time in a row and widespread demonstrations took place across dozens of cities across the country.
"I urge for peace at this time," Walz wrote on Twitter.
"We are continuing to coordinate efforts at the state and local level while accessing resources from across the country to keep our communities safe," he added.
Portland declares 'State of Emergency'
The Mayor of Portland Ted Wheeler has declared a "State of Emergency" bringing a curfew immediately into effect.
Wheeler had been visiting his dying mother, but returned to the city amid unrest and rioting, as demonstrators protested the police killing of unarmed black man, George Floyd.
Wheeler warned public violence would destroy communities.
Head of African Union criticizes U.S. for George Floyd death
The head of the African Union Commission has spoken out against the police killing of unarmed black man, George Floyd.
"I reaffirm and reiterate the African Union’s rejection of continuing discriminatory practices against Black citizens of the USA," Moussa Faki Mahamat wrote online.
As unrest in Minneapolis grows, many in Africa have expressed their shock and disappointment with the U.S. both online and at a diplomatic level.
Mindful of America’s image on a continent where China’s influence has grown and where many feel a distinct lack of interest from the Trump administration, some U.S. diplomats have tried to control the damage. U.S. embassies in Kenya, Tanzania and Congo, have shared statements from the Department of Justice office in Minnesota on the investigation.
Houston police make 200 arrests, chief thanks 'peaceful' protesters
Police in Houston said they made nearly 200 arrests at protests against the killing of George Floyd on Friday.
Those arrested had "participated in unlawful assemblies" and "most will be charged with obstructing a roadway," Houston Police Department said.
However, Chief Art Acevedo wrote on Twitter: "To the legitimate, peaceful protesters, we say thank you."
Wife of officer charged with murder of George Floyd says she's divorcing him
Kellie Chauvin, the wife of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, said she is filing for divorce after 10 years of marriage.
In a statement issued by her attorney, Kellie Chauvin said she is devastated by the killing of 46-year-old George Floyd, who died earlier this week while in police custody.
Kellie Chauvin's attorney said she filed for divorce as a result of this week's incident.
Derek Chauvin is facing third-degree murder and manslaughter charges after video surfaced showing him kneeling on Floyd's neck for for more than 8 1/2 minutes while he pleaded for his life.