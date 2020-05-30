SEE NEW POSTS

At least 200 NYC protesters arrested At least 200 people were arrested Friday in New York City as thousands gathered to protest the death of George Floyd. Among those arrested were two women after one of them threw a Molotov cocktail at a police van. The New York City Police Department said the woman who threw it faces attempted murder charges. Police said they recovered bricks, brass knuckles and firearms from other protesters who were taken into custody. "It's tough to practice de-escalation when you have a brick being thrown at your head," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said, adding that a number of officers were sent to the emergency room after suffering injuries including having their teeth knocked out.







Morning in Minneapolis. Members of the community coming out to clean up the sidewalks after this US bank was burned. pic.twitter.com/6Ois6RFk17 — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 30, 2020







Federal Protective Service officer killed, another injured in Oakland shooting amid George Floyd protests One security officer with the Federal Protective Service was killed, and another injured after shots rang out amid protests in Oakland amid protests over the death of George Floyd on Friday, authorities said. "An individual inside the vehicle began firing gunshots at contract security officers for the Federal Protective Service of the Department of Homeland Security," FBI San Francisco said in a statement. The FBI is continuing to investigate the shooting, which occurred at 9:45 p.m. at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building. Read the full story here.







Transport Workers Union urges members not to drive arrested NYC protesters The Transport Workers Union in New York City told some of its members not to help the New York City Police Department transport arrested protesters in city buses. The initially peaceful protests turned violent late at night, particularly in Brooklyn, where social media videos surfaced showing police vehicles burning and officers physically clashing with protesters. At least 200 people were arrested as protesters took to the streets to demonstrate against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, NBC affiliate WNBC reported. New York City Police said the arrests included two women who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at a police van. Several cops are believed to have been injured. Two state legislators were pepper-sprayed and one handcuffed, WNBC reported. Social media posts then started showing police officers commandeering a public transportation bus, urging the bus operator to transport arrested protesters. The driver resisted. The posts prompted the Transport Workers Union to tweet that its members saying they should refuse to drive the arrested. Cheers as the bus driver walks off the bus, refusing to drive it #BarclaysCenter #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Vk0Rx41eCA — Brian Gresko (@briangresko) May 30, 2020 "TWU Local 100 Bus Operators do not work for the NYPD. We transport the working families of NYC , all TWU Operators should refuse to transport arrested protestors," the union tweeted. TWU Local 100 Bus Operators do not work for the NYPD. We transport the working families of NYC , all TWU Operators should refuse to transport arrested protestors. @Josmar_Trujillo @ClaytonGuse @CentralLaborNYC @TwuSamuelsen @TTDAFLCIO #JusticeForGeorgeFlyod — TWU Local 100 (@TWULocal100) May 30, 2020







BREAKING: Minnesota Gov. Walz orders full mobilization of the Minnesota National Guard, "an action that has never been taken in the 164-year history of the Minnesota National Guard." pic.twitter.com/hsTU80YYEa — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 30, 2020







Killer Mike makes impassioned plea against systemic racism Rapper Killer Mike gave an impassioned address from his hometown Atlanta, where mass protests broke out against the police killing of George Floyd. In a televised speech alongside the Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Killer Mike accused the police of "assassinating" Floyd "like an animal." The musician and activist also called for an end to looting, urging citizens not to burn down their own homes. ""I'm mad as hell ... I'm tired of seeing black men die," he said in the clip that has gone viral, having been shared online by many, including celebrities Lebron James and Immortal Technique. MANDATORY LISTEN!!!! @KillerMike always on point! So passionate and smart(knowledgeable) as hell!! Man I love you G! Salute ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/Mi8WQ74LWD — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 30, 2020







Martin Luther King III echoes father's words during George Floyd protests Human rights advocate Martin Luther King III, the eldest son of civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, took to Twitter to echo his father words, telling his followers: "We shall overcome." "George Floyd should still be alive right now. But he was lynched. We will not stay quiet. No justice, no peace," King wrote online. What we need is to heal the sores of racism that have been festering and eating away at the soul of America. — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) May 29, 2020







Peaceful protests over George Floyd's death turn destructive in downtown Cincinnati Peaceful protests condemning George Floyd's death by police in Minnesota in downtown Cincinnati turned destructive late Friday night, with looting and vandalism in the area. More than 500 people gathered across the city, from the Cincinnati Police Department's building to the Hamilton County Courthouse, NBC affiliate WLWT reported. By 11 p.m., people started smashed through the windows at the courthouse and flash bangs as well as tear gas were used to disperse the crowds. Police in riot gear responded to the scene at the same time dozens of businesses were being vandalized. Video from a security camera located at a men's apparel store showed the business was broken into, glass shattered and merchandise stolen from its shelves. Dozens of other nearby business saw similar outcomes as protests became chaotic. Firefighters put off at least one dumpster fire as protests continued escalating. At around 1:15 a.m., Cincinnati Police urged people to "please avoid this area" as "there are several active protests & groups causing damage to property in the downtown & OTR neighborhoods currently." There are several active protests & groups causing damage to property in the downtown & OTR neighborhoods currently. Please avoid this area. — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) May 30, 2020 No injuries were reported and several people were being taken into custody early Saturday. However, it is unclear if any arrests were made, WLWT reported.







Trump praises Secret Service response to White House protests, warns greater force could have been used WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump praised the Untied States Secret Service for their response to protesters outside the White House Friday night, warning that if the the demonstrators had breached the White House fence they would have been "greeted" with "vicious dogs" and "ominous weapons." Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. [Secret Service]," Trump wrote on Twitter Saturday morning. "I was inside, watched every move, and couldn't have felt more safe." "Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence," Trump continued, adding that if they had they would "have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That's when people would have been really badly hurt, at least." Thousands of people gathered in front of the White House Friday night in protest of George Floyd's death, prompting the Secret Service to put the White House on lockdown. Trump also said that the protesters had "little to do with the memory" of Floyd and were "just there to cause trouble." Trump said Saturday would be "MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE," but it is unclear what he is referencing.






