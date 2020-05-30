SEE NEW POSTS

Secret Service officers take positions on top of a guard station at the White House. pic.twitter.com/I5n6RdPJE5 — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) May 30, 2020







Protesters at White House push through barricade, climb on top of Secret Service vehicles Protest outside White House 'tense but peaceful' May 30, 2020 03:19 Protesters on Saturday afternoon converged at the White House and pushed security barricades farther down Pennsylvania Avenue, in one of many new protests to emerge around the country during the day Saturday — only hours after violent demonstrations rocked cities coast to coast on Friday night. At the White House, protesters could be seen standing on top of Secret Service vehicles and a security booth next to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Some in the crowd also ripped away the bike rack barriers that separate 17th Street from the Pennsylvania Avenue Plaza. Other demonstrators were seen standing face to face with a phalanx of Secret Service on the Plaza. Read the full story here.







Police declare emergency in Columbus, Ohio, as new George Floyd protests emerge around country Police in Columbus, Ohio, declared an emergency Saturday as new protests emerged there and around the country — only hours after violent demonstrations rocked cities coast to coast on Friday night. Columbus police said midday Saturday that the public should avoid the area of the demonstrations that were sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis police custody. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said police declared the downtown area an emergency to manage the crowds. "We are asking residents to avoid the area," he wrote in a tweet. "Safety of everyone — protesters and police — is paramount. We're calling for everyone to remain calm." Read the full story here.







Man fatally struck by FedEx truck during George Floyd protests in St. Louis Authorities said a man was hit and killed by a FedEx truck during protests over George Floyd's death in St. Louis. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a FedEx double tractor-trailer was rerouted because protesters shut down certain areas near downtown St. Louis. St. Louis Police said the driver stopped due to a large gathering of protesters. While he was stopped, several people gained access to the first trailer and started to remove items. The driver didn't realize that a person was stuck on the converter dolly between the two trailers, police said. The man had been caught by the trailer tire, pulled under and was eventually run over by the tire. Authorities are now investigating the incident but they believe the man who died appeared to be one of the protesters. Read the full story here.







Trump says military 'ready, willing and able' to deploy to Minneapolis amid protests President Donald Trump announced Saturday that the military police were ready to deploy to Minneapolis amid ongoing protests in the aftermath of George Floyd's death. "We have our military ready, willing and able, if they ever want to call our military. We can have troops on the ground very quickly," Trump said as he left the White House Saturday afternoon on his way to Florida for the second attempt at the SpaceX launch. "They're using their National Guard right now, as you know." "They've got to be tough, they've got to be strong, they've got to be respected," Trump said, speaking of Minnesota government officials, adding that there were protesters that needed to be "taught" that they "can't do this." The move would take service members from around the country and prepare them to deploy to Minneapolis if the governor elects to use those resources. Read the full story here.







George Floyd protesters in their own words: 'We are human beings that want justice' For many of the thousands of protesters in cities across the country, there seems to be one primary demand — justice for George Floyd's death and an end to police brutality against African Americans. "The injustice has been going on for so long," said Ben Hubert, 26, who lives in the Minneapolis area. "It's been swelling for years." "That could be my father; that could be my brother. That could be me," one Atlanta protester, a black man, told NBC News of his thoughts when he saw the video of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck as Floyd pleaded, "Please, please, please, I can't breathe." "It just happened too many times," the Atlanta protester said. Read the full story here.






