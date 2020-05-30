Clashes between police and protesters continued to erupt across the country Saturday as thousands descended on the streets, pleading for justice in the wake of George Floyd's death this week in Minneapolis.
Cities from coast to coast braced for another night of unrest, with many issuing curfews and protective orders. Earlier in the day, protesters at the White House pushed security barricades down Pennsylvania Avenue, while a protest in Columbus, Ohio, led police to declare an emergency.
President Donald Trump also announced Saturday that the military was "ready, willing and able" to deploy in case unrest continued.
Trump: 'The memory of George Floyd is being dishonored'
"I understand the pain that people are feeling," President Donald Trump said in Florida during remarks to NASA following the successful SpaceX launch. "We support the right of peaceful protesters, and we hear their pleas. But what we are now seeing on the streets of our cities has nothing to do with justice or with peace."
"The memory of George Floyd is being dishonored by rioters, looters, and anarchists," he said. "The violence and vandalism is being led by antifa and other radical left-wing groups who are terrorizing the innocent, destroying jobs, hurting businesses, and burning down buildings."
Protesters at White House push through barricade, climb on top of Secret Service vehicles
Protesters on Saturday afternoon converged at the White House and pushed security barricades farther down Pennsylvania Avenue, in one of many new protests to emerge around the country during the day Saturday — only hours after violent demonstrations rocked cities coast to coast on Friday night.
At the White House, protesters could be seen standing on top of Secret Service vehicles and a security booth next to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.
Some in the crowd also ripped away the bike rack barriers that separate 17th Street from the Pennsylvania Avenue Plaza. Other demonstrators were seen standing face to face with a phalanx of Secret Service on the Plaza.
Kim Kardashian West 'infuriated' by George Floyd's death as she calls for justice
Kim Kardashian West shared a series of Twitter posts saying she's "exhausted of the heartbreak I feel seeing mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and children suffering because their loved one was murdered or locked away unjustly for being black."
"I am more than angry. I am infuriated and I am disgusted," she also wrote, expressing her desire to "amplify those voices that have been muffled for too long."
Accompanying the post, Kardashian West urged people to text "FLOYD" to 55156 and demand #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd. By sending the text, people will be redirected to a petition created by the advocacy group Color of Change in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.
The petition calls on County Attorney Michael Freeman to press murder charges against three other officers who were involved in Floyd's detainment. So far, only Derek Chauvin, the now former police officer who was seen kneeling on Floyd's the neck for over eight minutes, was arrested on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter.
"There are still three other officers, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, who must also be charged for participating in George's murder," said Color of Change in the petition, adding that dozens of protestors have been detained and arrested for peacefully protesting.
Police declare emergency in Columbus, Ohio, as new George Floyd protests emerge around country
Police in Columbus, Ohio, declared an emergency Saturday as new protests emerged there and around the country — only hours after violent demonstrations rocked cities coast to coast on Friday night.
Columbus police said midday Saturday that the public should avoid the area of the demonstrations that were sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis police custody.
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said police declared the downtown area an emergency to manage the crowds.
"We are asking residents to avoid the area," he wrote in a tweet. "Safety of everyone — protesters and police — is paramount. We’re calling for everyone to remain calm."
Man fatally struck by FedEx truck during George Floyd protests in St. Louis
Authorities said a man was hit and killed by a FedEx truck during protests over George Floyd's death in St. Louis.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a FedEx double tractor-trailer was rerouted because protesters shut down certain areas near downtown St. Louis.
St. Louis Police said the driver stopped due to a large gathering of protesters. While he was stopped, several people gained access to the first trailer and started to remove items.
The driver didn't realize that a person was stuck on the converter dolly between the two trailers, police said. The man had been caught by the trailer tire, pulled under and was eventually run over by the tire. Authorities are now investigating the incident but they believe the man who died appeared to be one of the protesters.
Trump says military 'ready, willing and able' to deploy to Minneapolis amid protests
President Donald Trump announced Saturday that the military police were ready to deploy to Minneapolis amid ongoing protests in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.
"We have our military ready, willing and able, if they ever want to call our military. We can have troops on the ground very quickly," Trump said as he left the White House Saturday afternoon on his way to Florida for the second attempt at the SpaceX launch. "They're using their National Guard right now, as you know."
"They've got to be tough, they've got to be strong, they've got to be respected," Trump said, speaking of Minnesota government officials, adding that there were protesters that needed to be "taught" that they "can't do this."
The move would take service members from around the country and prepare them to deploy to Minneapolis if the governor elects to use those resources.