Denver enacts 8 p.m. curfew following two nights of protests After Denver was rocked by two day of protests, Mayor Michael Hancock announced he is enacting a curfew on Saturday "to help protect people and property." Hancock said the curfew will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday and last until 5 a.m. Sunday, he said in a press release. There will also be a curfew in place on Sunday evening. The mayor said 34 people have been arrested in the past two nights of protest, and called the "destruction" in the city "reckless, inexcusable, and unacceptable."







As a result of the recent acts of violence demonstrated throughout the city, Mayor @KeishaBottoms has signed an Executive Order establishing a curfew in the entire territorial jurisdiction of the City of Atlanta. Curfew will begin at 9:00 p.m. tonight and end at sunrise 5/31/2020 pic.twitter.com/Rf1lFWHUcE — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) May 30, 2020







Photos: Angry protests blaze across America See more photos from the massive protests across the country.







Secret Service officers take positions on top of a guard station at the White House. pic.twitter.com/I5n6RdPJE5 — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) May 30, 2020







Protesters at White House push through barricade, climb on top of Secret Service vehicles Protest outside White House 'tense but peaceful' May 30, 2020 03:19 Protesters on Saturday afternoon converged at the White House and pushed security barricades farther down Pennsylvania Avenue, in one of many new protests to emerge around the country during the day Saturday — only hours after violent demonstrations rocked cities coast to coast on Friday night. At the White House, protesters could be seen standing on top of Secret Service vehicles and a security booth next to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Some in the crowd also ripped away the bike rack barriers that separate 17th Street from the Pennsylvania Avenue Plaza. Other demonstrators were seen standing face to face with a phalanx of Secret Service on the Plaza. Read the full story here.







Police declare emergency in Columbus, Ohio, as new George Floyd protests emerge around country Police in Columbus, Ohio, declared an emergency Saturday as new protests emerged there and around the country — only hours after violent demonstrations rocked cities coast to coast on Friday night. Columbus police said midday Saturday that the public should avoid the area of the demonstrations that were sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis police custody. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said police declared the downtown area an emergency to manage the crowds. "We are asking residents to avoid the area," he wrote in a tweet. "Safety of everyone — protesters and police — is paramount. We're calling for everyone to remain calm." Read the full story here.






