Clashes between police and protesters continued to erupt across the country Saturday as thousands descended on the streets, pleading for justice in the wake of George Floyd's death this week in Minneapolis.
Cities from coast to coast braced for another night of unrest, with many issuing curfews and protective orders. Earlier in the day, protesters at the White House pushed security barricades down Pennsylvania Avenue, while a protest in Columbus, Ohio, led police to declare an emergency.
President Donald Trump also announced Saturday that the military was "ready, willing and able" to deploy in case unrest continued.
Download the NBC News app for the latest updates.
Live Blog
NYPD to cops: be ready to come to work whenever, wherever needed
The NYPD has told its officers that they should be prepared to come to work whenever and wherever they are needed in the city due to the ongoing protests and events citywide as a precautionary measure.
The memo to all NYPD officers, sent Saturday and reviewed by NBC News, says "in light of citywide events and the ongoing need to provide extensive police services on a citywide bases, the police commissioner has directed that the duty chart be suspended until further notice."
The memo is described by police officials as "an emergency measure" given the ongoing protests and means that NYPD officers may be called in and that they can be sent to various precincts and commands as needed.
Chrissy Teigen says she will donate $200K to bail out protesters
Chrissy Teigen announced on Saturday she will donate $200,000 to bail out protestors as Americans continue to take to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd.
Teigen originally said on Twitter she would be donating $100,000 in "celebration" of President Trump saying Saturday evening might be "MAGA night" at the White House. She then doubled the amount after someone in her Twitter replies called the protesters "rioters and criminals."
Denver enacts 8 p.m. curfew following two nights of protests
After Denver was rocked by two day of protests, Mayor Michael Hancock announced he is enacting a curfew on Saturday “to help protect people and property.”
Hancock said the curfew will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday and last until 5 a.m. Sunday, he said in a press release. There will also be a curfew in place on Sunday evening.
The mayor said 34 people have been arrested in the past two nights of protest, and called the "destruction" in the city “reckless, inexcusable, and unacceptable.”
Photos: Angry protests blaze across America
See more photos from the massive protests across the country.
Trump: 'The memory of George Floyd is being dishonored'
Trump says protest vandalism fault of 'radical left-wing groups'May 30, 202007:36
"I understand the pain that people are feeling," President Donald Trump said in Florida during remarks to NASA following the successful SpaceX launch. "We support the right of peaceful protesters, and we hear their pleas. But what we are now seeing on the streets of our cities has nothing to do with justice or with peace."
"The memory of George Floyd is being dishonored by rioters, looters, and anarchists," he said. "The violence and vandalism is being led by antifa and other radical left-wing groups who are terrorizing the innocent, destroying jobs, hurting businesses, and burning down buildings."