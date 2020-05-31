Bill Clinton: 'If you’re white in America, the chances are you won’t' die like George Floyd did

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Clashes between police and protesters continued to erupt across the country Saturday as thousands descended on the streets, pleading for justice in the wake of George Floyd's death this week in Minneapolis.

Cities from coast to coast braced for another night of unrest, with many issuing curfews and protective orders. Earlier in the day, protesters at the White House pushed security barricades down Pennsylvania Avenue, while a protest in Columbus, Ohio, led police to declare an emergency.

President Donald Trump also announced Saturday that the military was "ready, willing and able" to deploy in case unrest continued.

