Cities across the U.S. hold protests, rallies and vigils

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis calls for protesters to be constructive I know your pain, your rage, your sense of despair and hopelessness. Justice has, indeed, been denied for far too long. Rioting, looting, and burning is not the way. Organize. Demonstrate. Sit-in. Stand-up. Vote. Be constructive, not destructive. https://t.co/YbB14dgzr9 — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) May 30, 2020







Utah activates National Guard Utah has activated the National Guard to help deal with protests in Salt Lake City, Gov. Gary Herbert tweeted Saturday evening. Salt Lake City was not the site of a particularly large or violent protest on Friday, but clashes in the city's downtown area had already begun on Saturday afternoon. We condemn violence and looting. I have activated the National Guard to help control the escalating situation in downtown Salt Lake City. I once again call on all who are protesting to do so peacefully. — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) May 30, 2020







Bill Clinton: 'If you’re white in America, the chances are you won’t' die like George Floyd did No one deserves to die the way George Floyd did. And the truth is, if you’re white in America, the chances are you won’t. That truth is what underlies the pain and the anger that so many are feeling and expressing.

My full statement on his death:https://t.co/HK0gaHJWj1 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) May 31, 2020







NFL commissioner says 'urgent need for action' to mend America NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell conceded Saturday that there "remains an urgent need for action" to mend America's racial divide in the wake of George Floyd's death. The NFL has been a flashpoint for protests over police violence ever since Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during national anthems before games. Kaepernick has since gone unsigned — and emerged as a leading voice in opposition of police violence. "There remains an urgent need for action," Goodell wrote. "We recognize the power of our platform in communities and as part of the fabric of American society. Goodell's statement also mentioned the recent police killing of Louisville EMT Breonna Taylor and the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery by white suspects in Georgia. NFL players union chief DeMaurice Smith penned a letter to members and told them they should be empowered to speak up about Floyd's death: "It impossible to not to take this personally. We should take this personally." pic.twitter.com/rRUOPpWSpE — NFL (@NFL) May 30, 2020







Pockets of violence at New York City protests, NYPD says NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said on Saturday afternoon that protests, some with pockets of violence, have already begun in New York City. When a reporter asked him what he expects tonight from protesters, Shea replied: "Tonight started already. It started about 5 hours ago." When asked about who is perpetrating the violence and if people are coming in from out of town, Shea cautioned that they're still sorting out everyone's addresses. But he said at least 20 percent are from "out of town." "It's probably higher, maybe much higher," he added. He said he suspects some of the people they took into custody have given false Brooklyn addresses







Protest during a pandemic Hand sanitizer duct taped to a pole for demonstrators pic.twitter.com/6rN5R6bbNL — Maddie McGarvey (@maddiemcgarvey) May 30, 2020







NYPD to cops: be ready to come to work whenever, wherever needed The NYPD has told its officers that they should be prepared to come to work whenever and wherever they are needed in the city due to the ongoing protests and events citywide as a precautionary measure. The memo to all NYPD officers, sent Saturday and reviewed by NBC News, says "in light of citywide events and the ongoing need to provide extensive police services on a citywide bases, the police commissioner has directed that the duty chart be suspended until further notice." The memo is described by police officials as "an emergency measure" given the ongoing protests and means that NYPD officers may be called in and that they can be sent to various precincts and commands as needed. Share this -







It’s also been an afternoon of multiple peaceful protests and marches all across the city.



This group of thousands marched to the Minneapolis Police Department’s 5th Precinct.



I’m told this demonstration was organized by students.



(Video from 2pm CT) pic.twitter.com/RVMTcMo5ns — Shaquille Brewster (@shaqbrewster) May 30, 2020 Share this -