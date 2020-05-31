Clashes between police and protesters continued to erupt across the country Saturday as thousands descended on the streets, pleading for justice in the wake of George Floyd's death this week in Minneapolis.
- Curfews have been put in place in many cities including Minneapolis, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Rochester and Miami Dade County.
- In Philadelphia, police cars and a Starbucks were set on fire, as protesters tried to topple a statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo.
- The governors of Texas, Washington and Utah have deployed their National Guard units to help deal with protests.
President Donald Trump also announced Saturday that the military was "ready, willing and able" to deploy in case unrest continued.
Live Blog
Two NYPD vehicles appear to hit protesters
Two NYPD vehicles appeared to hit protesters Saturday night.
Multiple videos uploaded to Twitter showed people placing a metal barrier in front of one NYPD SUV that had come to a stop in an unidentified street. Another vehicle then pulls up and slows down.
When protesters began banging on the second vehicle, it accelerated, pushing numerous people in the crowd with it. The first vehicle then also pushed protesters forward.
It was unclear if there were any injuries.
LAPD mobilizes entire department
Los Angeles shuts down COVID testing centers due to protests
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Saturday that all of the city's COVID-19 testing centers were closed as of 3 p.m. local time.
Garcetti also said that the city would be under curfew from 8 p.m. till 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Protests in the city were already underway on Saturday as buses were overtaken and multiple police cars were set on fire in the city's 4th day of protests.
Cities across the U.S. hold protests, rallies and vigils
Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis calls for protesters to be constructive
Utah activates National Guard
Utah has activated the National Guard to help deal with protests in Salt Lake City, Gov. Gary Herbert tweeted Saturday evening.
Salt Lake City was not the site of a particularly large or violent protest on Friday, but clashes in the city's downtown area had already begun on Saturday afternoon.
Bill Clinton: 'If you’re white in America, the chances are you won’t' die like George Floyd did
NFL commissioner says 'urgent need for action' to mend America
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell conceded Saturday that there "remains an urgent need for action" to mend America's racial divide in the wake of George Floyd's death.
The NFL has been a flashpoint for protests over police violence ever since Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during national anthems before games. Kaepernick has since gone unsigned — and emerged as a leading voice in opposition of police violence.
"There remains an urgent need for action," Goodell wrote. "We recognize the power of our platform in communities and as part of the fabric of American society.
Goodell's statement also mentioned the recent police killing of Louisville EMT Breonna Taylor and the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery by white suspects in Georgia.
NFL players union chief DeMaurice Smith penned a letter to members and told them they should be empowered to speak up about Floyd’s death: "It impossible to not to take this personally. We should take this personally.”
Protesters in Minneapolis take knee, chant names of people who have died at hands of police
Pockets of violence at New York City protests, NYPD says
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said on Saturday afternoon that protests, some with pockets of violence, have already begun in New York City.
When a reporter asked him what he expects tonight from protesters, Shea replied: “Tonight started already. It started about 5 hours ago."
When asked about who is perpetrating the violence and if people are coming in from out of town, Shea cautioned that they’re still sorting out everyone’s addresses. But he said at least 20 percent are from "out of town."
"It's probably higher, maybe much higher," he added.
He said he suspects some of the people they took into custody have given false Brooklyn addresses