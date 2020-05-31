SEE NEW POSTS

LAPD mobilizes entire department UPDATE: In a rare move, the LAPD has mobilized the entire department meaning basically all in, days off cancelled, two shifts, placement of detectives, special units out in the field to get as many cops on the street as possible. They are responding only to priority calls. — Andrew Blankstein (@anblanx) May 31, 2020







Los Angeles shuts down COVID testing centers due to protests Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Saturday that all of the city's COVID-19 testing centers were closed as of 3 p.m. local time. Garcetti also said that the city would be under curfew from 8 p.m. till 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Protests in the city were already underway on Saturday as buses were overtaken and multiple police cars were set on fire in the city's 4th day of protests. JUST IN: @MayorOfLA says all local COVID-19 testing centers were closed at 3 p.m. due to unrest. https://t.co/Gc6FzwbvJI — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) May 30, 2020







Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis calls for protesters to be constructive I know your pain, your rage, your sense of despair and hopelessness. Justice has, indeed, been denied for far too long. Rioting, looting, and burning is not the way. Organize. Demonstrate. Sit-in. Stand-up. Vote. Be constructive, not destructive. https://t.co/YbB14dgzr9 — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) May 30, 2020







Utah activates National Guard Utah has activated the National Guard to help deal with protests in Salt Lake City, Gov. Gary Herbert tweeted Saturday evening. Salt Lake City was not the site of a particularly large or violent protest on Friday, but clashes in the city's downtown area had already begun on Saturday afternoon. We condemn violence and looting. I have activated the National Guard to help control the escalating situation in downtown Salt Lake City. I once again call on all who are protesting to do so peacefully. — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) May 30, 2020







Bill Clinton: 'If you're white in America, the chances are you won't' die like George Floyd did No one deserves to die the way George Floyd did. And the truth is, if you're white in America, the chances are you won't. That truth is what underlies the pain and the anger that so many are feeling and expressing.

My full statement on his death:https://t.co/HK0gaHJWj1 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) May 31, 2020

NFL commissioner says 'urgent need for action' to mend America NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell conceded Saturday that there "remains an urgent need for action" to mend America's racial divide in the wake of George Floyd's death. The NFL has been a flashpoint for protests over police violence ever since Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during national anthems before games. Kaepernick has since gone unsigned — and emerged as a leading voice in opposition of police violence. "There remains an urgent need for action," Goodell wrote. "We recognize the power of our platform in communities and as part of the fabric of American society. Goodell's statement also mentioned the recent police killing of Louisville EMT Breonna Taylor and the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery by white suspects in Georgia. NFL players union chief DeMaurice Smith penned a letter to members and told them they should be empowered to speak up about Floyd's death: "It impossible to not to take this personally. We should take this personally." pic.twitter.com/rRUOPpWSpE — NFL (@NFL) May 30, 2020







Pockets of violence at New York City protests, NYPD says NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said on Saturday afternoon that protests, some with pockets of violence, have already begun in New York City. When a reporter asked him what he expects tonight from protesters, Shea replied: "Tonight started already. It started about 5 hours ago." When asked about who is perpetrating the violence and if people are coming in from out of town, Shea cautioned that they're still sorting out everyone's addresses. But he said at least 20 percent are from "out of town." "It's probably higher, maybe much higher," he added. He said he suspects some of the people they took into custody have given false Brooklyn addresses







Protest during a pandemic Hand sanitizer duct taped to a pole for demonstrators pic.twitter.com/6rN5R6bbNL — Maddie McGarvey (@maddiemcgarvey) May 30, 2020






