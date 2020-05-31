At least 13 Philadelphia officers injured

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Clashes between police and protesters continued to erupt across the country Saturday as thousands descended on the streets, pleading for justice in the wake of George Floyd's death this week in Minneapolis.

Curfews have been put in place in many cities including Minneapolis, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Rochester and Miami Dade County.

In Philadelphia, police cars and a Starbucks were set on fire, as protesters tried to topple a statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo.

The governors of Texas, Washington and Utah have deployed their National Guard units to help deal with protests.

President Donald Trump also announced Saturday that the military was "ready, willing and able" to deploy in case unrest continued.

