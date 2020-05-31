Chicago mayor: Protesters come 'armed for all-out battle'

SEE NEW POSTS

Confrontations continue in Miami Miami-Dade Special Response Team just arrived at Miami Police hq after more confrontations w/protesters, people jumping on top of police vehicles. It was escalating...then more tear gas and reinforcements. @NBCNews @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/pI9p4Gvn4q — Sam Brock (@SamBrockNBC) May 31, 2020







Nashville's historic courthouse and city hall set on fire Mayhem erupted in Nashville on Saturday as police gassed protesters who authorities say set fire to the city's historic courthouse and city hall. Metro Nashville police said the move was to "protect the building" and that police officers are escorting the Nashville Fire Department to the scene. NASHVILLE TN CITY HALL IS ON FIRE pic.twitter.com/XGnMfSP59T — Lamont 2040 ➐ (@LamontLockridge) May 31, 2020







Minneapolis authorities encourage civilian peacekeepers to stay home Minneapolis officials encouraging civilian patrols/peacekeepers to stay home. https://t.co/GyW4pVyNfW — Morgan Chesky (@BreakingChesky) May 31, 2020







At least 13 Philadelphia officers injured PHILADELPHIA — Authorities in Philadelphia say at least 13 police officers have been injured amid incidents of arson and store break-ins during the city's downtown protests. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says at least four police vehicles were set ablaze and other fires were set throughout downtown Saturday afternoon. Protesters smashed windows and stole merchandise from stores as police tried to worked to corral the crowd, which Outlaw estimates numbered about 3,000. Protesters jump on a car they overturned near the Municipal Services Building in Philadelphia on Saturday. Elizabeth Robertson / The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP Protesters also sprayed graffiti on a statue of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo, tried to topple it and set a fire at its base. Rizzo was Philadelphia's mayor from 1972 to 1980 and was praised by supporters as tough on crime but accused by critics of discriminating against minorities. Authorities in Philadelphia have ordered a citywide curfew has been implemented from 8 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday.







Curfews go into effect in cities around the country Curfews have been instituted around the country on Saturday as mass demonstrations broke out nationwide and cities attempt to get ahead of unrest. Minneapolis, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Rochester, and Miami Dade County are all under curfew Saturday night. Read the full rundown of cities and counties under curfews and when they start here.







At 8 p.m. in Minneapolis, protesters receive a smartphone warning NBC News' Micah Grimes is in Minneapolis, where people at the city's ongoing protests received a warning on their smartphones: the city's curfew has begun. Everyone at this big protest just received this emergency alert ahead of the curfew that's about to start. pic.twitter.com/s63Q6dhFd7 — Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) May 31, 2020







Washington, Texas activate National Guard Governors in Washington and Texas have activated their respective National Guard units to help control protests. "Texans have every right to exercise their first amendment rights, but violence and looting will not be tolerated," Gov. Greg Abbott said in announcing the move Saturday night. Gov. Jay Inslee said that 200 members of the Washington National Guard had been sent to Seattle to help manage crowds and protect against property damage. "They will be unarmed and assist with infrastructure protection and crowd movement," Inslee said. "They will only be utilized if absolutely necessary and we appreciate their efforts to help in this important work."







Two NYPD vehicles appear to hit protesters Two NYPD vehicles appeared to hit protesters Saturday night. Multiple videos uploaded to Twitter showed people placing a metal barrier in front of one NYPD SUV that had come to a stop in an unidentified street. Another vehicle then pulls up and slows down. When protesters began banging on the second vehicle, it accelerated, pushing numerous people in the crowd with it. The first vehicle then also pushed protesters forward. It was unclear if there were any injuries. Wtf!!! #BlacklivesMaters #brooklynprotest pic.twitter.com/S1oet8JC0x — Pierre Garapon (@pgarapon) May 31, 2020






