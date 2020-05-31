Clashes between police and protesters continued to erupt across the country Saturday as thousands descended on the streets, pleading for justice in the wake of George Floyd's death this week in Minneapolis.
- Curfews have been put in place in many cities including Minneapolis, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Rochester and Miami Dade County.
- In Philadelphia, police cars and a Starbucks were set on fire, as protesters tried to topple a statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo.
- The governors of Texas, Washington, Tennessee, Missouri and Utah have deployed their National Guard units to help deal with protests.
President Donald Trump also announced Saturday that the military was "ready, willing and able" to deploy in case unrest continued.
Live Blog
Chicago mayor: Protesters come 'armed for all-out battle'
Confrontations continue in Miami
Nashville's historic courthouse and city hall set on fire
Mayhem erupted in Nashville on Saturday as police gassed protesters who authorities say set fire to the city's historic courthouse and city hall.
Metro Nashville police said the move was to "protect the building" and that police officers are escorting the Nashville Fire Department to the scene.
Minneapolis authorities encourage civilian peacekeepers to stay home
Miami protests turn violent 'in a heartbeat'
At least 13 Philadelphia officers injured
PHILADELPHIA — Authorities in Philadelphia say at least 13 police officers have been injured amid incidents of arson and store break-ins during the city’s downtown protests.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says at least four police vehicles were set ablaze and other fires were set throughout downtown Saturday afternoon. Protesters smashed windows and stole merchandise from stores as police tried to worked to corral the crowd, which Outlaw estimates numbered about 3,000.
Protesters also sprayed graffiti on a statue of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo, tried to topple it and set a fire at its base. Rizzo was Philadelphia’s mayor from 1972 to 1980 and was praised by supporters as tough on crime but accused by critics of discriminating against minorities.
Authorities in Philadelphia have ordered a citywide curfew has been implemented from 8 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday.
Curfews go into effect in cities around the country
Curfews have been instituted around the country on Saturday as mass demonstrations broke out nationwide and cities attempt to get ahead of unrest.
Minneapolis, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Rochester, and Miami Dade County are all under curfew Saturday night.
Read the full rundown of cities and counties under curfews and when they start here.
At 8 p.m. in Minneapolis, protesters receive a smartphone warning
NBC News' Micah Grimes is in Minneapolis, where people at the city's ongoing protests received a warning on their smartphones: the city's curfew has begun.
Washington, Texas activate National Guard
Governors in Washington and Texas have activated their respective National Guard units to help control protests.
“Texans have every right to exercise their first amendment rights, but violence and looting will not be tolerated,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in announcing the move Saturday night.
Gov. Jay Inslee said that 200 members of the Washington National Guard had been sent to Seattle to help manage crowds and protect against property damage.
"They will be unarmed and assist with infrastructure protection and crowd movement,” Inslee said. “They will only be utilized if absolutely necessary and we appreciate their efforts to help in this important work."
Two NYPD vehicles appear to hit protesters
Two NYPD vehicles appeared to hit protesters Saturday night.
Multiple videos uploaded to Twitter showed people placing a metal barrier in front of one NYPD SUV that had come to a stop in an unidentified street. Another vehicle then pulls up and slows down.
When protesters began banging on the second vehicle, it accelerated, pushing numerous people in the crowd with it. The first vehicle then also pushed protesters forward.
It was unclear if there were any injuries.