Colorado calls in National Guard

"We are neighbors helping neighbors to ensure the safety of all Coloradans," U.S. Maj. Gen. Michael Loh said.

Officials said that about 100 members had been requested at nine sites in the city.

Police tear gas protesters gathered near White House

WASHINGTON — Protesters on Saturday converged at the White House and sought to break through barriers at Lafayette Park as nationwide demonstrations reached President Donald Trump's doorstep for the second consecutive day.

At the White House Saturday, police used pepper spray, tear gas and what appeared to be rubber bullets on protesters, seeking to push them back. Protesters tossed objects like bottles toward the police.

Protesters gather near the White House on Saturday night, May 30, 2020. Lauren Egan / NBC News

Earlier, protesters amid the large crowd could be seen standing on top of Secret Service vehicles and a security booth next to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Just before 6 p.m. ET, police warned protesters to clear the street and pushed them to do as much.

After 7 p.m., protesters moved to the opposite side of Lafayette Park, chanting and yelling at members of the Secret Service and Park Police. Officers lined up within the park behind barricades and park chain fencing. They zip-tied the barricades together and used pepper spray to keep protesters back.

