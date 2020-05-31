Clashes between police and protesters continued to erupt across the country Saturday as thousands descended on the streets, pleading for justice in the wake of George Floyd's death this week in Minneapolis.
- Curfews have been put in place in many cities including Minneapolis, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Rochester and Miami Dade County.
- In Philadelphia, police cars and a Starbucks were set on fire, as protesters tried to topple a statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo.
- The governors of Texas, Washington, Tennessee, Missouri and Utah have deployed their National Guard units to help deal with protests.
President Donald Trump also announced Saturday that the military was "ready, willing and able" to deploy in case unrest continued.
Live Blog
Trump, back at White House, says National Guard has been 'released' in Minneapolis
President Trump praised the deployment of the National Guard in Minneapolis, claiming that the city's Democratic mayor bungled the handling of the protests previously.
"The National Guard has been released in Minneapolis to do the job that the Democrat Mayor couldn’t do," he tweeted in part. "No games!"
In a second tweet, he praised New York City police, saying they "must be allowed to do their jobs." Protestors have clashed with law enforcement in Brooklyn and elsewhere for a second straight night, and two NYPD vehicles appeared to hit protesters in Brooklyn on Saturday.
Trump is currently at the White House, another site of escalating protests, after witnessing SpaceX launch a crewed capsule from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida earlier in the day.
Tennessee mobilizes National Guard after Nashville violence
The Tennessee governor said Saturday night that he had activated the National Guard to move into Nashville, where authorities said the city's historic courthouse and city hall had been set on fire.
Salt Lake City under curfew until Monday morning
Mayor Erin Mendenhall has announced that Salt Lake City, Utah, is under curfew Saturday night until 6 a.m. Monday morning.
The curfew went into effect at 8 p.m. local time Saturday and will last all day Sunday.
Mendenhall said the curfew is due to protests that hit the city on Saturday. People are not allowed to be on the streets except for certain exceptions, which include traveling for work, getting food, attending church, seeking medical care, fleeing danger or caring for family.
Utah also deployed the state's National Guard to the city on Saturday.
Protesters chant 'Power to the people' in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Hundreds of people arrived at Container Park in downtown Las Vegas Saturday evening to protest the death of George Floyd.
Outside the shopping center built from old shipping containers, protesters chanted, "Power to the people" and held signs that read, "Silence is complacent” and “No justice, no peace."
The previous night, about 200 to 300 people had marched down the Las Vegas Strip demanding justice for Floyd. Las Vegas police said Friday's protest began peacefully but that some people began throwing rocks at police and damaging property; 12 officers were injured. Eighty people were arrested in the Friday night protests, including two local photojournalists, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
"As police prepare for another round of possible protests on Saturday, they ask members of the public to keep demonstrations peaceful and lawful," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.
Colorado calls in National Guard
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis mobilized the Colorado National Guard Reaction Force to Denver on Saturday night.
Officials said that about 100 members had been requested at nine sites in the city.
"We are neighbors helping neighbors to ensure the safety of all Coloradans," U.S. Maj. Gen. Michael Loh said.
Police tear gas protesters gathered near White House
WASHINGTON — Protesters on Saturday converged at the White House and sought to break through barriers at Lafayette Park as nationwide demonstrations reached President Donald Trump's doorstep for the second consecutive day.
At the White House Saturday, police used pepper spray, tear gas and what appeared to be rubber bullets on protesters, seeking to push them back. Protesters tossed objects like bottles toward the police.
Earlier, protesters amid the large crowd could be seen standing on top of Secret Service vehicles and a security booth next to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Just before 6 p.m. ET, police warned protesters to clear the street and pushed them to do as much.
After 7 p.m., protesters moved to the opposite side of Lafayette Park, chanting and yelling at members of the Secret Service and Park Police. Officers lined up within the park behind barricades and park chain fencing. They zip-tied the barricades together and used pepper spray to keep protesters back.
Chicago mayor: Protesters come 'armed for all-out battle'
Confrontations continue in Miami
Nashville's historic courthouse and city hall set on fire
Mayhem erupted in Nashville on Saturday as police gassed protesters who authorities say set fire to the city's historic courthouse and city hall.
Metro Nashville police said the move was to "protect the building" and that police officers are escorting the Nashville Fire Department to the scene.