Clashes between police and protesters continued to erupt across the country Saturday as thousands descended on the streets, pleading for justice in the wake of George Floyd's death this week in Minneapolis.
- Curfews have been put in place in many cities including Minneapolis, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Rochester and Miami Dade County.
- In Philadelphia, police cars and a Starbucks were set on fire, as protesters tried to topple a statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo.
- The governors of Texas, Washington, Tennessee, Missouri and Utah have deployed their National Guard units to help deal with protests.
President Donald Trump also announced Saturday that the military was "ready, willing and able" to deploy in case unrest continued.
Live Blog
Protesters chant 'Power to the people' in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Hundreds of people arrived at Container Park in downtown Las Vegas Saturday evening to protest the death of George Floyd.
Outside the shopping center built from old shipping containers, protesters chanted, "Power to the people" and held signs that read, "Silence is complacent” and “No justice, no peace."
The previous night, about 200 to 300 people had marched down the Las Vegas Strip demanding justice for Floyd. Las Vegas police said Friday's protest began peacefully but that some people began throwing rocks at police and damaging property; 12 officers were injured. Eighty people were arrested in the Friday night protests, including two local photojournalists, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
"As police prepare for another round of possible protests on Saturday, they ask members of the public to keep demonstrations peaceful and lawful," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.
Colorado calls in National Guard
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis mobilized the Colorado National Guard Reaction Force to Denver on Saturday night.
Officials said that about 100 members had been requested at nine sites in the city.
"We are neighbors helping neighbors to ensure the safety of all Coloradans," U.S. Maj. Gen. Michael Loh said.
Police tear gas protesters gathered near White House
WASHINGTON — Protesters on Saturday converged at the White House and sought to break through barriers at Lafayette Park as nationwide demonstrations reached President Donald Trump's doorstep for the second consecutive day.
At the White House Saturday, police used pepper spray, tear gas and what appeared to be rubber bullets on protesters, seeking to push them back. Protesters tossed objects like bottles toward the police.
Earlier, protesters amid the large crowd could be seen standing on top of Secret Service vehicles and a security booth next to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Just before 6 p.m. ET, police warned protesters to clear the street and pushed them to do as much.
After 7 p.m., protesters moved to the opposite side of Lafayette Park, chanting and yelling at members of the Secret Service and Park Police. Officers lined up within the park behind barricades and park chain fencing. They zip-tied the barricades together and used pepper spray to keep protesters back.
Mayhem erupted in Nashville on Saturday as police gassed protesters who authorities say set fire to the city's historic courthouse and city hall.
Metro Nashville police said the move was to "protect the building" and that police officers are escorting the Nashville Fire Department to the scene.
PHILADELPHIA — Authorities in Philadelphia say at least 13 police officers have been injured amid incidents of arson and store break-ins during the city’s downtown protests.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says at least four police vehicles were set ablaze and other fires were set throughout downtown Saturday afternoon. Protesters smashed windows and stole merchandise from stores as police tried to worked to corral the crowd, which Outlaw estimates numbered about 3,000.
Protesters also sprayed graffiti on a statue of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo, tried to topple it and set a fire at its base. Rizzo was Philadelphia’s mayor from 1972 to 1980 and was praised by supporters as tough on crime but accused by critics of discriminating against minorities.
Authorities in Philadelphia have ordered a citywide curfew has been implemented from 8 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday.
Curfews go into effect in cities around the country
Curfews have been instituted around the country on Saturday as mass demonstrations broke out nationwide and cities attempt to get ahead of unrest.
Minneapolis, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Rochester, and Miami Dade County are all under curfew Saturday night.
