Flash-bangs go off near NBC News reporter as Minneapolis protesters retreat from tear gas

SEE NEW POSTS

Tennessee mobilizes National Guard after Nashville violence The Tennessee governor said Saturday night that he had activated the National Guard to move into Nashville, where authorities said the city's historic courthouse and city hall had been set on fire. At the request of Mayor Cooper, I am authorizing the National Guard to mobilize in response to protests that have now taken a violent, unlawful turn in Nashville. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) May 31, 2020 Share this -







Salt Lake City under curfew until Monday morning Mayor Erin Mendenhall has announced that Salt Lake City, Utah, is under curfew Saturday night until 6 a.m. Monday morning. The curfew went into effect at 8 p.m. local time Saturday and will last all day Sunday. An armed protester walks past a flipped over police vehicle Saturday in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer / AP Mendenhall said the curfew is due to protests that hit the city on Saturday. People are not allowed to be on the streets except for certain exceptions, which include traveling for work, getting food, attending church, seeking medical care, fleeing danger or caring for family. Utah also deployed the state's National Guard to the city on Saturday. Share this -







Protesters chant 'Power to the people' in Las Vegas LAS VEGAS — Hundreds of people arrived at Container Park in downtown Las Vegas ‪Saturday evening‬ to protest the death of George Floyd. Outside the shopping center built from old shipping containers, protesters chanted, "Power to the people" and held signs that read, "Silence is complacent” and “No justice, no peace." The previous night, about 200 to 300 people had marched down the Las Vegas Strip demanding justice for Floyd. ‬‪Las Vegas police said Friday's protest began peacefully but that some people began throwing rocks at police and damaging property; 12 officers were injured. Eighty people were arrested in the Friday night protests, including two local photojournalists, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "As police prepare for another round of possible protests on Saturday, they ask members of the public to keep demonstrations peaceful and lawful," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. Share this -







Colorado calls in National Guard Colorado Gov. Jared Polis mobilized the Colorado National Guard Reaction Force to Denver on Saturday night. Officials said that about 100 members had been requested at nine sites in the city. "We are neighbors helping neighbors to ensure the safety of all Coloradans," U.S. Maj. Gen. Michael Loh said. Share this -







Police tear gas protesters gathered near White House WASHINGTON — Protesters on Saturday converged at the White House and sought to break through barriers at Lafayette Park as nationwide demonstrations reached President Donald Trump's doorstep for the second consecutive day. At the White House Saturday, police used pepper spray, tear gas and what appeared to be rubber bullets on protesters, seeking to push them back. Protesters tossed objects like bottles toward the police. Protesters gather near the White House on Saturday night, May 30, 2020. Lauren Egan / NBC News Earlier, protesters amid the large crowd could be seen standing on top of Secret Service vehicles and a security booth next to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Just before 6 p.m. ET, police warned protesters to clear the street and pushed them to do as much. After 7 p.m., protesters moved to the opposite side of Lafayette Park, chanting and yelling at members of the Secret Service and Park Police. Officers lined up within the park behind barricades and park chain fencing. They zip-tied the barricades together and used pepper spray to keep protesters back. Click here for the full story. Share this -







Confrontations continue in Miami Miami-Dade Special Response Team just arrived at Miami Police hq after more confrontations w/protesters, people jumping on top of police vehicles. It was escalating...then more tear gas and reinforcements. @NBCNews @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/pI9p4Gvn4q — Sam Brock (@SamBrockNBC) May 31, 2020 Share this -





