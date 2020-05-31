Brooklyn protesters stare down police in front of Barclays Center

Hundreds of protesters returned to the plaza in front of Barclays Center arena in Central Brooklyn on Saturday night, a day after a massive gathering took place there with some police confrontations.

They held up their fists there while staring down the NYPD officers who stood in front of a subway station entrance.

Nella Mueier, a black Brooklyn resident, said she joined the protests for the first time on Saturday.

She held a sign that said, “Good cops speak up” and said she came out because too many black men and women had been killed by police.

“I know there have to be some good ones out here but they should be out here with us protesting against what we’re seeing,” she said of the police officers guarding the subway station. “We need them to keep our communities safe, but we don’t feel safe because they don’t see us as human beings.”

She continued, “A lot of people are out here for different reasons. There’s a lot of anger and frustration. There’s a lot of people wanting to stand in solidarity.”

