Multiple vehicles on fire in downtown Seattle Several cars were set ablaze in downtown Seattle during protests on Saturday. The Seattle Fire Department has urged residents on social media to avoid the downtown area as officials work to extinguish the vehicles, including a string of cars burning outside of a Nordstrom department store. Be carful #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/JvhjNWDo7u — Eric Haas (@erichaas__) May 30, 2020 Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said she will soon be signing an emergency order imposing a curfew for the city. "Crowds need to disburse from downtown immediately," she said in a tweet. Share this -







Missouri declares state of emergency, activates National Guard Missouri joined a growing list of states Saturday night to activate the National Guard. Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency because of civil unrest and said the Missouri National Guard and Missouri Highway Patrol were ready to respond in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas. A number of states, including Minnesota, Texas, Tennessee, Colorado and Utah, have mobilized National Guard units to help control violent protests. Share this -







Demonstrators march down Las Vegas' neon-lit Fremont Street LAS VEGAS — Jasmine Wharton said she’s been posting about the injustice of George Floyd’s death on social media — but it wasn't enough. “You really need to come out and represent,” Wharton, 23, of Las Vegas, said. “I could only take so much.” Protesters march in Las Vegas on Saturday. Anita Hassan / NBC News Wharton was one of hundreds of people who protested in downtown Las Vegas at Container Park on Saturday evening. Demonstrators marched from the shopping center down Las Vegas’ famed Fremont Street, walking pasts the neon signs, bars and restaurants. They chanted Floyd’s name along with “I can’t breathe,” raising their fists in the air. Share this -







Brooklyn protesters stare down police in front of Barclays Center Hundreds of protesters returned to the plaza in front of Barclays Center arena in Central Brooklyn on Saturday night, a day after a massive gathering took place there with some police confrontations. They held up their fists there while staring down the NYPD officers who stood in front of a subway station entrance. Nella Mueier, a black Brooklyn resident, said she joined the protests for the first time on Saturday. She held a sign that said, “Good cops speak up” and said she came out because too many black men and women had been killed by police. “I know there have to be some good ones out here but they should be out here with us protesting against what we’re seeing,” she said of the police officers guarding the subway station. “We need them to keep our communities safe, but we don’t feel safe because they don’t see us as human beings.” She continued, “A lot of people are out here for different reasons. There’s a lot of anger and frustration. There’s a lot of people wanting to stand in solidarity.” Click here for the full story on protests in New York and elsewhere. Share this -







Tennessee mobilizes National Guard after Nashville violence The Tennessee governor said Saturday night that he had activated the National Guard to move into Nashville, where authorities said the city's historic courthouse and city hall had been set on fire. At the request of Mayor Cooper, I am authorizing the National Guard to mobilize in response to protests that have now taken a violent, unlawful turn in Nashville. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) May 31, 2020 Share this -







Salt Lake City under curfew until Monday morning Mayor Erin Mendenhall has announced that Salt Lake City, Utah, is under curfew Saturday night until 6 a.m. Monday morning. The curfew went into effect at 8 p.m. local time Saturday and will last all day Sunday. An armed protester walks past a flipped over police vehicle Saturday in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer / AP Mendenhall said the curfew is due to protests that hit the city on Saturday. People are not allowed to be on the streets except for certain exceptions, which include traveling for work, getting food, attending church, seeking medical care, fleeing danger or caring for family. Utah also deployed the state's National Guard to the city on Saturday. Share this -







Protesters chant 'Power to the people' in Las Vegas LAS VEGAS — Hundreds of people arrived at Container Park in downtown Las Vegas ‪Saturday evening‬ to protest the death of George Floyd. Outside the shopping center built from old shipping containers, protesters chanted, "Power to the people" and held signs that read, "Silence is complacent” and “No justice, no peace." The previous night, about 200 to 300 people had marched down the Las Vegas Strip demanding justice for Floyd. ‬‪Las Vegas police said Friday's protest began peacefully but that some people began throwing rocks at police and damaging property; 12 officers were injured. Eighty people were arrested in the Friday night protests, including two local photojournalists, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "As police prepare for another round of possible protests on Saturday, they ask members of the public to keep demonstrations peaceful and lawful," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. Share this -







Colorado calls in National Guard Colorado Gov. Jared Polis mobilized the Colorado National Guard Reaction Force to Denver on Saturday night. Officials said that about 100 members had been requested at nine sites in the city. "We are neighbors helping neighbors to ensure the safety of all Coloradans," U.S. Maj. Gen. Michael Loh said. Share this -





