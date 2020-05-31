SEE NEW POSTS

Minnesota National Guard says up to 10,800 troops will be deployed We now have more than 4,100 — quickly moving toward 10,800 — Minnesota Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen supporting our friends and neighbors in the Twin Cities. This is a significant increase over the 700 on-duty Friday. We live here. We work here. We serve here. We’re all in. pic.twitter.com/WorKOI9ZCa — MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) May 31, 2020 Share this -







12 states and D.C. have activated National Guard 12 states and the District of Columbia have activated the Nation Guard to respond to protests. Colorado, California, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin have all activated their state national guards to maintain order, assist police, and stop violence, governors and state officials say. Share this -







Philadelphia officer run over by looters, police say A Philadelphia Police Department bike officer assigned to the Center City neighborhood was run over by a vehicle driven by looters, police said Saturday night. The officer is said to be in stable condition with a broken arm and other injuries. No arrests have been made in the incident. The department said earlier Saturday night that at least 13 police officers had been injured. Share this -







Sen. Marco Rubio says 'foreign adversaries' stoking social media furor Acting Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., claimed on Saturday night there were social media posts about the protests linked to at least three “foreign adversaries.” Tonight seeing VERY heavy social media activity on #protests & counter reactions from social media accounts linked to at least 3 foreign adversaries.



They didn’t create these divisions. But they are actively stoking & promoting violence & confrontation from multiple angles. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 31, 2020 Russian trolls deliberately stoked divisions in the U.S. during the 2016 election, posting online about police brutality and racism, amongst other issues. Share this -







Photos: Protester protects police car in Los Angeles A protester tries to stop others from attacking a police vehicle on Saturday. Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP Share this -







Multiple vehicles on fire in downtown Seattle Several cars were set ablaze in downtown Seattle during protests on Saturday. The Seattle Fire Department has urged residents on social media to avoid the downtown area as officials work to extinguish the vehicles, including a string of cars burning outside of a Nordstrom department store. Be carful #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/JvhjNWDo7u — Eric Haas (@erichaas__) May 30, 2020 Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said she will soon be signing an emergency order imposing a curfew for the city. "Crowds need to disburse from downtown immediately," she said in a tweet. Share this -







Missouri declares state of emergency, activates National Guard Missouri joined a growing list of states Saturday night to activate the National Guard. Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency because of civil unrest and said the Missouri National Guard and Missouri Highway Patrol were ready to respond in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas. A number of states, including Minnesota, Texas, Tennessee, Colorado and Utah, have mobilized National Guard units to help control violent protests. Share this -







Demonstrators march down Las Vegas' neon-lit Fremont Street LAS VEGAS — Jasmine Wharton said she’s been posting about the injustice of George Floyd’s death on social media — but it wasn't enough. “You really need to come out and represent,” Wharton, 23, of Las Vegas, said. “I could only take so much.” Protesters march in Las Vegas on Saturday. Anita Hassan / NBC News Wharton was one of hundreds of people who protested in downtown Las Vegas at Container Park on Saturday evening. Demonstrators marched from the shopping center down Las Vegas’ famed Fremont Street, walking pasts the neon signs, bars and restaurants. They chanted Floyd’s name along with “I can’t breathe,” raising their fists in the air. Share this -





