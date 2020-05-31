Clashes between police and protesters continued to erupt across the country Saturday as thousands descended on the streets, pleading for justice in the wake of George Floyd's death this week in Minneapolis.
- Curfews have been put in place in many cities including Minneapolis, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Rochester and Miami Dade County.
- In Philadelphia, police cars and a Starbucks were set on fire, as protesters tried to topple a statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo.
- Colorado, California, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin have all activated their state national guards to maintain order, assist police, and stop violence, governors and state officials say.
President Donald Trump also announced Saturday that the military was "ready, willing and able" to deploy in case unrest continued.
More than 100 arrested in NYC, 15 police vehicles burned
The New York City Police Department arrested more than 100 people Saturday during protests, a senior police official said, adding that 15 police vehicles have been burned in Manhattan and in Brooklyn.
Police have seen the now-viral video where a NYPD SUV drove through a barricade pushing protestors on the street out of the way and onto the ground.
Multiple law enforcement officials say the vehicle was hit with rocks, bottles, and someone threw a lit trash bag on top of the SUV and the officers decided to push the barrier into the crowd instead of confronting the protestors outside the car.
Minnesota National Guard says up to 10,800 troops will be deployed
12 states and D.C. have activated National Guard
12 states and the District of Columbia have activated the Nation Guard to respond to protests.
Philadelphia officer run over by looters, police say
A Philadelphia Police Department bike officer assigned to the Center City neighborhood was run over by a vehicle driven by looters, police said Saturday night.
The officer is said to be in stable condition with a broken arm and other injuries.
No arrests have been made in the incident.
The department said earlier Saturday night that at least 13 police officers had been injured.
Sen. Marco Rubio says 'foreign adversaries' stoking social media furor
Acting Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., claimed on Saturday night there were social media posts about the protests linked to at least three “foreign adversaries.”
Russian trolls deliberately stoked divisions in the U.S. during the 2016 election, posting online about police brutality and racism, amongst other issues.
Multiple vehicles on fire in downtown Seattle
Several cars were set ablaze in downtown Seattle during protests on Saturday.
The Seattle Fire Department has urged residents on social media to avoid the downtown area as officials work to extinguish the vehicles, including a string of cars burning outside of a Nordstrom department store.
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said she will soon be signing an emergency order imposing a curfew for the city.
"Crowds need to disburse from downtown immediately," she said in a tweet.
Missouri declares state of emergency, activates National Guard
Missouri joined a growing list of states Saturday night to activate the National Guard.
Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency because of civil unrest and said the Missouri National Guard and Missouri Highway Patrol were ready to respond in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas.
A number of states, including Minnesota, Texas, Tennessee, Colorado and Utah, have mobilized National Guard units to help control violent protests.
Demonstrators march down Las Vegas' neon-lit Fremont Street
LAS VEGAS — Jasmine Wharton said she’s been posting about the injustice of George Floyd’s death on social media — but it wasn't enough.
“You really need to come out and represent,” Wharton, 23, of Las Vegas, said. “I could only take so much.”
Wharton was one of hundreds of people who protested in downtown Las Vegas at Container Park on Saturday evening.
Demonstrators marched from the shopping center down Las Vegas’ famed Fremont Street, walking pasts the neon signs, bars and restaurants. They chanted Floyd’s name along with “I can’t breathe,” raising their fists in the air.
Brooklyn protesters stare down police in front of Barclays Center
Hundreds of protesters returned to the plaza in front of Barclays Center arena in Central Brooklyn on Saturday night, a day after a massive gathering took place there with some police confrontations.
They held up their fists there while staring down the NYPD officers who stood in front of a subway station entrance.
Nella Mueier, a black Brooklyn resident, said she joined the protests for the first time on Saturday.
She held a sign that said, “Good cops speak up” and said she came out because too many black men and women had been killed by police.
“I know there have to be some good ones out here but they should be out here with us protesting against what we’re seeing,” she said of the police officers guarding the subway station. “We need them to keep our communities safe, but we don’t feel safe because they don’t see us as human beings.”
She continued, “A lot of people are out here for different reasons. There’s a lot of anger and frustration. There’s a lot of people wanting to stand in solidarity.”
