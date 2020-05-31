Clashes between police and protesters continued to erupt across the country Saturday as thousands descended on the streets, pleading for justice in the wake of George Floyd's death this week in Minneapolis.
- Curfews have been put in place in many cities including Minneapolis, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Rochester and Miami Dade County.
- In Philadelphia, police cars and a Starbucks were set on fire, as protesters tried to topple a statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo.
- Colorado, California, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin have all activated their state national guards to maintain order, assist police, and stop violence, governors and state officials say.
President Donald Trump also announced Saturday that the military was "ready, willing and able" to deploy in case unrest continued.
Protesters, police clash in New York City
Protesters, police clash in New York City
May 31, 2020
California deploys National Guard to Los Angeles
The California National Guard has been deployed to Los Angeles, the city's mayor Eric Garcetti said on Twitter Saturday evening.
The Mayor said the guard has been sent "overnight to support our local response to maintain peace and safety on the streets of our city." The mayor also expanded a curfew to the entire city, instead of just downtown Los Angeles.
California joins 11 other states and D.C. that have activated their national guard in response to protests.
NBC News reporters get caught in Minneapolis crowd-control effort
9-year-old boy joins Las Vegas protest to 'Stand up for Floyd'
LAS VEGAS — Christian Williams stood on a downtown sidewalk near the county jail.
The 9-year-old held a sign that read, “Stand up for Floyd,” while other demonstrators walked down the street chanting.
The march, held Saturday evening in response to George Floyd’s death, was Christian’s first. He said the scene was a lot at times, with the crowds and honking cars, but it felt good.
“Because maybe when the cops see this, they will know not to do this again,” he said.
Christian came to the protest with his mother, Dee Young, 29. She said she brought her son to educate him about Floyd’s death and police shootings.
“He’s got to see this because he’s a little black boy in America and he needs to be aware,” Young said.
She looked over at the crowd of hundreds of protesters, then she turned to her son.
“Look at this,” she said to him. “All these people from all these different races coming together for the cause.”
As the protests rages on, lights are out at the White House
Windows smashed, car set ablaze in Washington
More than 100 arrested in NYC, 15 police vehicles burned
The New York City Police Department arrested more than 100 people Saturday during protests, a senior police official said, adding that 15 police vehicles have been burned in Manhattan and in Brooklyn.
Police have seen the now-viral video where a NYPD SUV drove through a barricade pushing protestors on the street out of the way and onto the ground.
Multiple law enforcement officials say the vehicle was hit with rocks, bottles, and someone threw a lit trash bag on top of the SUV and the officers decided to push the barrier into the crowd instead of confronting the protestors outside the car.
Minnesota National Guard says up to 10,800 troops will be deployed
12 states and D.C. have activated National Guard
12 states and the District of Columbia have activated the Nation Guard to respond to protests.
Colorado, California, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin have all activated their state national guards to maintain order, assist police, and stop violence, governors and state officials say.
Philadelphia officer run over by looters, police say
A Philadelphia Police Department bike officer assigned to the Center City neighborhood was run over by a vehicle driven by looters, police said Saturday night.
The officer is said to be in stable condition with a broken arm and other injuries.
No arrests have been made in the incident.
The department said earlier Saturday night that at least 13 police officers had been injured.
Sen. Marco Rubio says 'foreign adversaries' stoking social media furor
Acting Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., claimed on Saturday night there were social media posts about the protests linked to at least three “foreign adversaries.”
Russian trolls deliberately stoked divisions in the U.S. during the 2016 election, posting online about police brutality and racism, amongst other issues.