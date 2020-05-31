No end in sight as protests and aggressive police responses continue nationwide

Protests continue to rage across the country as curfews go into effect. National Guard units in 12 states and Washington, D.C., have been activated.

In New York City, where there is no curfew, protesters and police officers are continuing to clash through Brooklyn as unrest edged into violence around Manhattan's Union Square. The NYPD has arrested more than 100 people as of Saturday evening, a senior police official said.

In Washington, D.C. multiple fires raged as protesters and police skirmished. At the White House Saturday, police used pepper spray, tear gas and what appeared to be rubber bullets on protesters.

In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti put the entire city under curfew and deployed the National Guard to the as fires raged in the city on its 4th day of protests.

Similar scenes played out across the country in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Texas, Utah, Florida and several other states.

In Minneapolis, journalists were told to leave the streets and police strong armed protesters, escalating their use of force to try to get people to go home.