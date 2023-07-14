Gilgo Beach murders live updates: Long Island serial killings suspect arrested, officials say

A suspect is in custody in the Gilgo Beach murders on Long Island in New York, a law enforcement official and two government officials said today, a case that baffled investigators and captured the country's attention for more than a decade.

The suspect has been identified as Rex Heuermann, 59, four senior law enforcement officials briefed on the case said.

The Suffolk County police and the Suffolk County district attorney are leading the investigation. Those offices declined to comment.

Eleven sets of human remains found They were found on a stretch of highway in Suffolk County after police began searching along Ocean Parkway for Shannan Gilbert, a 24-year-old sex worker from New Jersey who vanished in 2010.

Gilbert’s remains were eventually discovered by police on Oak Beach in December 2011.

Ten other victims were discovered in or near Gilgo Beach.