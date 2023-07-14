Gilgo Beach murders live updates: Long Island serial killings suspect arrested, officials say

A suspect is in custody in the Gilgo Beach murders on Long Island in New York, a law enforcement official and two government officials said today, a case that baffled investigators and captured the country's attention for more than a decade.
The suspect has been identified as Rex Heuermann, 59, four senior law enforcement officials briefed on the case said.
The Suffolk County police and the Suffolk County district attorney are leading the investigation. Those offices declined to comment.
Eleven sets of human remains found
- They were found on a stretch of highway in Suffolk County after police began searching along Ocean Parkway for Shannan Gilbert, a 24-year-old sex worker from New Jersey who vanished in 2010.
- Gilbert’s remains were eventually discovered by police on Oak Beach in December 2011.
- Ten other victims were discovered in or near Gilgo Beach.
Suspect identified as 59-year-old Rex Heuermann
The suspect taken into custody this morning in Long Island has been identified as Rex Heuermann, 59, four senior law enforcement officials briefed on the case said.
He was taken into custody in connection with the Gilgo Beach serial killer case, the sources say.
He's expected in court later today.
Suspect in custody in Gilgo Beach investigations from Massapequa
The suspect in custody in connection with the Gilgo Beach murders is from Massapequa, in Nassau County, Long Island, sources say.
That’s just west of Suffolk County, where most of the 11 sets of human remains were found.
The suspect is expected to appear in court in Riverhead later this morning, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.
DA: 'Significant development' in Gilgo Beach murder investigation
“There has been a significant development in the case" of the Gilgo Beach murder investigation, a spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said this morning.
The spokesperson declined to comment further until after a court proceeding later this morning.
A news conference is set for 4 p.m. regarding the “significant development” by the district attorney’s office, along with law enforcement, the FBI and the New York State Police.