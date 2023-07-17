Extreme heat live updates: Millions in the U.S., around the world face record-breaking temperatures

Millions of people across the South are sweltering under a relentless heatwave, with more records expected to be broken this week as countries around the world also grapple with rocketing temperatures.
The National Weather Service warned of "record-breaking heat" expected in parts of the U.S., including in the Four Corners states, from Texas to the Lower Mississippi Valley and South Florida.
The U.S. is far from alone in facing the threat of severe heat, however, with countries around the world, including across Europe and Asia, hit with major heatwaves that similarly threaten to shatter records. China's western region of Xinjiang recorded the country's hottest-ever temperature.
What to know about the severe heat
- Some parts of the Southwest could see all-time heat records approached or reached, the National Weather Service said.
- Furnace Creek in California's Death Valley broke a daily record for heat, with Sunday becoming the hottest July 16 on record at 128 degrees Fahrenheit, the weather service said.
- Those affected by the heat have been warned to take it seriously and "avoid time outdoors."
- Europe could see temperature records shattered, while parts of Asia are also grappling with extreme heat and deadly floods.
Europe faces potentially record-breaking temperatures in Italy
Countries across Europe are sweltering under a major heatwave, with potentially record-breaking temperatures for the continent in Italy, forecasters said.
Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland are all facing a major heatwave with temperatures expected to climb as high as 118.4 degrees Fahrenheit on the islands of Sicily and Sardinia, bringing possibly the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe, the European Space Agency said.
The highest temperature in European history was seen on Aug. 11, 2021, when 48.8°C was recorded in Floridia, an Italian town in the Sicilian province of Syracuse. However, that record could be broken again this week, the space agency said.
Italy on Sunday issued hot weather red alerts for 16 cities, with meteorologists warning temperatures will hit record highs across southern Europe in the days ahead.
Photo: Temperatures soar at Death Valley National Park
A woman stands near an unofficial heat reading at Furnace Creek Visitor Center in Death Valley, Calif., on Sunday.
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry in Beijing for talks
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is in Beijing this week to discuss how the U.S. and China, the world’s two biggest greenhouse gas emitters, can work together to combat climate change.
Kerry arrived on Sunday, as temperatures in China’s arid northwest reached a record of almost 126 degrees Fahrenheit.
“In the next three days we hope we can begin taking some big steps that will send a signal to the world about the serious purpose of China and the United States to address a common risk, threat, challenge to all of humanity created by humans themselves,” he said Monday before meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, according to Reuters.
The meetings have no set agenda, but Kerry and Xie are expected to discuss efforts to reduce emissions from methane and coal-fired power plants, as well as preparations for the COP28 global climate talks in Dubai at the end of this year.
Kerry’s trip to China, his third as U.S. climate envoy, is the first formal top-level climate diplomacy between the two countries since China suspended talks last year after Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker at the time, visited Taiwan, a self-governing island that Beijing claims as its territory. Kerry is the third U.S. official to visit China in recent weeks as the two countries try to improve ties.
