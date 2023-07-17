Extreme heat live updates: Millions in the U.S., around the world face record-breaking temperatures

Millions of people across the South are sweltering under a relentless heatwave, with more records expected to be broken this week as countries around the world also grapple with rocketing temperatures.

The National Weather Service warned of "record-breaking heat" expected in parts of the U.S., including in the Four Corners states, from Texas to the Lower Mississippi Valley and South Florida.

The U.S. is far from alone in facing the threat of severe heat, however, with countries around the world, including across Europe and Asia, hit with major heatwaves that similarly threaten to shatter records. China's western region of Xinjiang recorded the country's hottest-ever temperature.

What to know about the severe heat Some parts of the Southwest could see all-time heat records approached or reached, the National Weather Service said.

Furnace Creek in California's Death Valley broke a daily record for heat, with Sunday becoming the hottest July 16 on record at 128 degrees Fahrenheit, the weather service said.

Those affected by the heat have been warned to take it seriously and "avoid time outdoors."

Europe could see temperature records shattered, while parts of Asia are also grappling with extreme heat and deadly floods.