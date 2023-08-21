Hilary live updates: Storm slams California with flash floods

What to know about the storm
- Hilary turned roadways into rivers and downed trees as it swept over Southern California.
- Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Saturday ahead of the storm's arrival, with flash flood warnings in place until early Monday.
- Forecasters have warned the storm could produce a possibly historic amount of rainfall that could cause "life-threatening to locally catastrophic" flash flooding in the Southwest.
- The storm made landfall Sunday on the Baja California peninsula of Mexico.
- The storm will enter the history books as the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years.
- A 5.1 magnitude earthquake also shook Southern California Sunday, but residents and local officials reported no significant damage.
Schools in California and Nevada closed Monday
A number of school districts and colleges in Southern California and Nevada announced closures for Monday in response to Hilary's arrival.
"We are expecting winds which may adversely impact our transportation network and system, putting students and employees at risk," the school district Los Angeles Unified wrote in a statement on X, previously known as Twitter, announcing the closure. Other districts, like the San Diego Unified School District and Nye County School District in South Nevada, announced they would close schools Monday.
Colleges also announced closures, including California State University, Fullerton and Pasadena City College.
Schools with closures in place are expected to resume classes on Tuesday, but plans may change based on future updates.
Residents of Los Angeles and Ventura counties told to 'stay home'
California Gov. Newsom speaks on state's response to Hilary
Storm floods roadways in Southern California
The deluge from the storm has seen roads in Southern California swamped, leaving vehicles partially submerged in floodwaters.
In the photo below, a tow truck driver can be seen attempting to pull a stranded car out of floodwaters on the Golden State Freeway as Hilary moved through the area on Sunday in Sun Valley, a neighborhood in Los Angeles.
Hilary brings flash floods to California with historic arrival
Tropical storm Hilary has brought a deluge of heavy rains to California, sparking flash floods east and west of Los Angeles with its historic arrival.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for much of the region, with flash flood warnings in place until at least 2 p.m. local time (5 a.m. ET) Monday morning.