Hilary live updates: Storm slams California with flash floods

Schools in California and Nevada closed Monday

A number of school districts and colleges in Southern California and Nevada announced closures for Monday in response to Hilary's arrival.

"We are expecting winds which may adversely impact our transportation network and system, putting students and employees at risk," the school district Los Angeles Unified wrote in a statement on X, previously known as Twitter, announcing the closure. Other districts, like the San Diego Unified School District and Nye County School District in South Nevada, announced they would close schools Monday.

Colleges also announced closures, including California State University, Fullerton and Pasadena City College.

Schools with closures in place are expected to resume classes on Tuesday, but plans may change based on future updates.