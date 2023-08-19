Hurricane Hilary live updates: Forecasters warn of 'catastrophic' flooding as Category 4 storm churns toward California

Navy ships to leave San Diego bases

Naval ships and submarines based in the San Diego area will head to sea until the storm passes, the Navy said.

The commander of the U.S. 3rd Fleet set “Sortie Condition Alpha” today and San Diego-based ships will get underway tomorrow, the Navy said in a statement.

“In order to ensure the safety of our Sailors and ships, we are taking all necessary measures to mitigate potential damage to infrastructure and Third Fleet vessels caused by the storm,” said Vice Adm. Michael Boyle, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet. “Safety remains our top priority, and putting all capable ships to sea makes it easier for us to manage the situation ashore,” he added.

Ships and submarines from Naval Base San Diego, Naval Base Coronado and Naval Base Point Loma will leave for the sea, the Navy said. Ships that stay will take precautions to avoid damage, it said.