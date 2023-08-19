Hurricane Hilary live updates: Forecasters warn of 'catastrophic' flooding as Category 4 storm churns toward California

What to know about the Category 4 storm
- Hurricane Hilary has strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it churns off Mexico's Pacific coast, forecasters said.
- The system could bring "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" over Baja California and the Southwestern U.S. through early next week, the National Weather Service said.
- The Federal Emergency Management Agency has pre-positioned staff and supplies in southern California, President Joe Biden told reporters at Camp David.
- No tropical storm has made landfall in Southern California since Sept. 25, 1939, according to the National Weather Service.
Navy ships to leave San Diego bases
Naval ships and submarines based in the San Diego area will head to sea until the storm passes, the Navy said.
The commander of the U.S. 3rd Fleet set “Sortie Condition Alpha” today and San Diego-based ships will get underway tomorrow, the Navy said in a statement.
“In order to ensure the safety of our Sailors and ships, we are taking all necessary measures to mitigate potential damage to infrastructure and Third Fleet vessels caused by the storm,” said Vice Adm. Michael Boyle, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet. “Safety remains our top priority, and putting all capable ships to sea makes it easier for us to manage the situation ashore,” he added.
Ships and submarines from Naval Base San Diego, Naval Base Coronado and Naval Base Point Loma will leave for the sea, the Navy said. Ships that stay will take precautions to avoid damage, it said.
SpaceX pushes back launch of satellite-carrying rocket
SpaceX delayed the launch of a satellite-carrying rocket from a base on California’s central coast until at least Monday. The company said conditions in the Pacific could make it difficult for a ship to recover the rocket booster.
The once-unthinkable could be happening — how?Aug. 19, 202306:46
Beyond California: Las Vegas warning of possible floods
While officials in California have been urging people to take Hilary seriously, Las Vegas and other parts of the Southwest also face possible floods.
A likely scenario in Las Vegas is up to 2 1/2 inches of rain through Monday, according to the National Weather Service, but another scenario estimates 3 inches or more. The city is under a flood watch from 11 a.m. tomorrow through 5 p.m. Monday, the service said.
Other parts of Nevada were considered to have a “moderate” flood risk from the storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo said today he was activating 100 National Guard members in advance of the storm making landfall.