Hurricane Hilary live updates: Category 4 storm barrels toward California

What to know about the Category 4 storm
- Hurricane Hilary strengthened to a Category 4 storm early Friday as it barreled toward California, threatening to bring strong winds and heavy rains to the Southwestern U.S.
- The National Weather Service warned the hurricane was expected to bring "significant impacts" to the Southwest this weekend into early next week.
- The system reached maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour as of early Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
- If Hilary makes landfall in California as a tropical storm, it will be a rarity. The last time this happened in the past century was in Long Beach in 1939.
Follow the storm's path
Hurricane Hilary, which formed early Thursday, is heading up the eastern Pacific Ocean.
As of Thursday evening, the storm’s path was forecast to bring it across the Baja California peninsula into the southwestern U.S. over the weekend and into Monday.
As the storm barrels toward the southwest, follow our live tracker here:
Hurricane Hilary strengthens into Category 4 storm
Hurricane Hilary strengthened into a Category 4 storm as it barreled toward California, threatening to bring strong winds and heavy rains to the Southwestern U.S.
The system had reached maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour as of early Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The National Weather Service warned that the hurricane was expected to bring “significant impacts” to the Southwestern states this weekend into early next week.