Hurricane Ian live updates: Tracking storm's path as Florida prepares for landfall

Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as Florida and Cuba brace for strong winds and possible floods this week.

Currently, in the western Caribbean Sea about 195 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba, Ian has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A hurricane warning is in place for the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa while a hurricane watch was issued along the west coast of Florida from north of Englewood to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay.

The hurricane is forecast to bring 8 to 15 inches of rain to central West Florida, 3 to 8 inches to the rest of the Florida Peninsula and 4 to 6 inches to the Keys. This rain can cause flash and urban flooding mid-to-late week in central Florida as well as across the Florida Keys and peninsula through midweek.