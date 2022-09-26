Hurricane Ian live updates: Tracking storm's path as Florida prepares for landfall

Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as Florida and Cuba brace for strong winds and possible floods this week.
Currently, in the western Caribbean Sea about 195 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba, Ian has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center.
A hurricane warning is in place for the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa while a hurricane watch was issued along the west coast of Florida from north of Englewood to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay.
The hurricane is forecast to bring 8 to 15 inches of rain to central West Florida, 3 to 8 inches to the rest of the Florida Peninsula and 4 to 6 inches to the Keys. This rain can cause flash and urban flooding mid-to-late week in central Florida as well as across the Florida Keys and peninsula through midweek.
Counties along Florida's west coast issue mandatory evacuation orders in preparation for Ian
Counties along Florida's west coast have issued evacuation orders in preparation for weather conditions expected from Hurricane Ian.
In Hillsborough County, a mandatory evacuation order for residents living along the westernmost part of the Florida Peninsula went into effect Monday at 2 p.m. Emergency shelters were opened in the county, which includes Tampa.
“We did not make this decision easily, but the storm poses a serious threat and we must do everything we can to protect our residents,” Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise said during a news conference.
Pinellas County has joined its neighbors across the bridge in Hillsborough in issuing a mandatory evacuation order for residents living along the coast that will go into effect at 6 p.m. on Monday. This order includes residential healthcare facilities.
Mandatory evacuations for people that live further inland will be issued Tuesday morning.
Hernando County, about an hour north of Hillsborough, has issued a voluntary evacuation order on Monday for those living in low-lying areas and mobile homes. The order will become mandatory Tuesday morning. Shelters will also open Tuesday, and schools will be closed in the coastal county.
Manatee County, south of Hillsborough, also announced plans for a mandatory evacuation for some residents that will go into effect Tuesday morning, according to a news release.
200,000 residents in mandatory evacuation zone
Approximately 200,000 people out of the 1.5 million in Hillsborough County live in a mandatory evacuation zone, Hillsborough County Communication Strategist Chris Wilkerson said.
County Administrator Bonnie Wise told reporters the orders and recommendations for evacuation will go into effect at 2 p.m. on Monday.
U.S. Central Command to evacuate
In coordination with Hillsborough officials, the MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, home to U.S. Central Command, has also announced a mandatory evacuation.
The order is for “non-mission essential individuals” living in the westernmost part of the county, which includes uniformed service members, civilian employees and their dependents.
This evacuation is in effect and set to be completed by Tuesday afternoon.