Hurricane Ian live updates: Category 3 storm makes landfall in Cuba as Florida braces for impact

Hurricane Ian strengthened early Tuesday into a major Category 3 storm as Florida and Cuba braced for strong winds and possible floods.

The hurricane made landfall just southwest of the town of La Coloma in the Pinar Del Río province in western Cuba at around 4:30 a.m. ET, with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, according the National Hurricane Center.

A hurricane warning is in place for the Cuban provinces of Isla de la Juventud, Pinar del Río and Artemisa, while a hurricane watch was issued along the west coast of Florida from north of Englewood to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay.

A number of counties along Florida’s west coast issued evacuation orders ahead of the arrival of the storm. Ian is expected to bring 6 to 12 inches of rain to central-west Florida, 4 to 8 inches to the rest of the peninsula and 4 to 6 inches to the Keys through Thursday.