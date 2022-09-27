IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
LIVE COVERAGE
Updated 17 minutes ago

Hurricane Ian live updates: Category 3 storm makes landfall in Cuba as Florida braces for impact

Counties along Florida’s west coast have issued evacuation orders, as parts of the state and Cuba prepare for strong winds and possible floods.

Watch live: Tracking Hurricane Ian

By NBC News

Hurricane Ian strengthened early Tuesday into a major Category 3 storm as Florida and Cuba braced for strong winds and possible floods.

The hurricane made landfall just southwest of the town of La Coloma in the Pinar Del Río province in western Cuba at around 4:30 a.m. ET, with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, according the National Hurricane Center.

A hurricane warning is in place for the Cuban provinces of Isla de la Juventud, Pinar del Río and Artemisa, while a hurricane watch was issued along the west coast of Florida from north of Englewood to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay.

A number of counties along Florida’s west coast issued evacuation orders ahead of the arrival of the storm. Ian is expected to bring 6 to 12 inches of rain to central-west Florida, 4 to 8 inches to the rest of the peninsula and 4 to 6 inches to the Keys through Thursday.

17m ago / 9:07 AM UTC

Hurricane Ian as it barrelled towards Cuba

Image:
Hurricane Ian growing stronger as it barrelled toward Cuba on Monday. NASA / via AP
25m ago / 8:59 AM UTC

Ian strengthens into major Category 3 storm as it makes landfall in Cuba

Chantal Da Silva

Hurricane Ian strengthened into a major Category 3 storm it made landfall in Cuba early Tuesday.

The hurricane made landfall just southwest of the town of La Coloma in the Pinar Del Río province in western Cuba at around 4:30 a.m. ET, according the National Hurricane Center.

Maximum sustained winds were at 125 mph as of early Tuesday morning, the NHC said. That makes Ian a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale.


51m ago / 8:33 AM UTC

Cuba prepares evacuations as Hurricane Ian intensifies

Sept. 26, 202203:50
53m ago / 8:31 AM UTC

Evacuation orders issued for parts of Florida

Chantal Da Silva

Evacuation orders have been issued for parts of Florida, including Hillsborough County, where residents living in Zone A, which includes areas on the shore and along rivers, as well as all mobile homes, were told to start evacuating their homes starting Monday afternoon.

Mandatory evacuation orders are also in place for parts of Charlotte County, Levy County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pinellas County and Sarasota County.

Meanwhile, voluntary evacuation orders are also in place for Hernando County and Collier County, as well as for other parts of Manatee County and Hillsborough County.

A full list of evacuation orders is being updated online by the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

55m ago / 8:30 AM UTC

Restaurants boarded up in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Image: Florida Residents Prepare For Hurricane Ian
Steve Newberne and Richard Latronita board up Gigi's restaurant in preparation for Hurricane Ian in St. Petersburg, Fla.Joe Raedle / Getty Images
56m ago / 8:28 AM UTC

Ian barrels towards Cuba as winds strengthen

Chantal Da Silva

Image: CUBA-HURRICANE-IAN-PREPARATIONS
A man carries a sack of food in Batabano, Cuba, on Monday.Adalberto Roque / AFP - Getty Images

Hurricane Ian barreled towards Cuba early Tuesday morning, with the storm around 50 miles south of the western city of Pinar del Río as of around 2 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center.

Maximum sustained winds had strengthened to 110 mph, with higher gusts.

NBC News