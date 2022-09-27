Hurricane Ian live updates: Category 3 storm makes landfall in Cuba as Florida braces for impact

Hurricane Ian strengthened early Tuesday into a major Category 3 storm as Florida and Cuba braced for strong winds and possible floods.
The hurricane made landfall just southwest of the town of La Coloma in the Pinar Del Río province in western Cuba at around 4:30 a.m. ET, with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, according the National Hurricane Center.
A hurricane warning is in place for the Cuban provinces of Isla de la Juventud, Pinar del Río and Artemisa, while a hurricane watch was issued along the west coast of Florida from north of Englewood to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay.
A number of counties along Florida’s west coast issued evacuation orders ahead of the arrival of the storm. Ian is expected to bring 6 to 12 inches of rain to central-west Florida, 4 to 8 inches to the rest of the peninsula and 4 to 6 inches to the Keys through Thursday.
Maximum sustained winds were at 125 mph as of early Tuesday morning, the NHC said. That makes Ian a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale.
Evacuation orders issued for parts of Florida
Evacuation orders have been issued for parts of Florida, including Hillsborough County, where residents living in Zone A, which includes areas on the shore and along rivers, as well as all mobile homes, were told to start evacuating their homes starting Monday afternoon.
Mandatory evacuation orders are also in place for parts of Charlotte County, Levy County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pinellas County and Sarasota County.
Meanwhile, voluntary evacuation orders are also in place for Hernando County and Collier County, as well as for other parts of Manatee County and Hillsborough County.
A full list of evacuation orders is being updated online by the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
