Hurricane Ian live updates: Florida braces for major storm to make landfall

Hurricane Ian barreled toward Florida Wednesday, with the center of the storm on track to make landfall on the state's west coast as soon as this afternoon.

Forecasters have warned Ian could strengthen to a Category 4 storm as it bears down on the state, with the National Hurricane Center saying the hurricane could cause "life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida Peninsula."

A hurricane warning has been issued from Chokoloskee to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay, and Dry Tortugas, while a number of counties along Florida's west coast have issued evacuation orders.

It is not yet clear where Ian will make landfall, but Gov. Ron DeSantis said late Tuesday the forecast track appeared to show the storm hitting south of Tampa.

Meanwhile, across Cuba residents have been left without power after sweeping outages in Ian's wake.