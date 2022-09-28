Hurricane Ian live updates: Florida braces for major storm to make landfall

Hurricane Ian barreled toward Florida Wednesday, with the center of the storm on track to make landfall on the state's west coast as soon as this afternoon.
Forecasters have warned Ian could strengthen to a Category 4 storm as it bears down on the state, with the National Hurricane Center saying the hurricane could cause "life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida Peninsula."
A hurricane warning has been issued from Chokoloskee to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay, and Dry Tortugas, while a number of counties along Florida's west coast have issued evacuation orders.
It is not yet clear where Ian will make landfall, but Gov. Ron DeSantis said late Tuesday the forecast track appeared to show the storm hitting south of Tampa.
Meanwhile, across Cuba residents have been left without power after sweeping outages in Ian's wake.
Blackout in Havana
Florida sports teams make changes ahead of Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida’s professional sports teams and universities are keeping a close watch on the forecast, and some are making changes as Hurricane Ian approaches.
The NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers relocated their football operations to the Miami area Tuesday in preparation for Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The team is expected to practice at the Dolphins’ training complex in Miami Gardens starting Wednesday. So far, there has been no change for the game, which is scheduled for Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
The Tampa Bay Rays were keeping an eye on the hurricane as they opened a three-game series in Cleveland.
Meanwhile, the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning postponed preseason games scheduled to be played at home Wednesday against Carolina and Thursday against Nashville.
In college football, Florida moved its game against Eastern Washington from Saturday to Sunday. Central Florida did the same with its game against SMU. South Florida relocated its Saturday game against East Carolina from Tampa, Florida, to Boca Raton.
No. 23 Florida State and 22nd-ranked Wake Forest, meanwhile, are “closely monitoring” the storm while expecting to play as planned in Tallahassee. And Stetson canceled its home game scheduled for Saturday.
Ian expected to strengthen until making landfall, officials say
Hurricane Ian is still forecast to strengthen until the hurricane makes landfall in Florida, the National Hurricane Center said.
In its 2 a.m. update Wednesday, the hurricane center said Ian was forecast to approach the west coast of Florida later Wednesday as "an extremely dangerous major hurricane."
Maximum sustained winds were near 120 mph with higher gusts as of around 2 a.m., the NHC said.
Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida’s west coast
Hurricane Ian was advancing upon Florida’s west coast early Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said.
In its latest update at 2 a.m., the NHC said the center of Ian was expected to approach the west coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area Wednesday morning and move onshore later in the day.
The Category 3 storm was about 95 miles southwest of Naples early Wednesday.
"Ian is moving toward the north-northeast near 10 mph," the hurricane center said. "This general motion with a reduction in forward speed is forecast tonight and Wednesday, followed by a turn toward the north on Thursday."
The center of Ian is forecast to move over central Florida Wednesday night and Thursday morning, before emerging over the western Atlantic by late Thursday, it said.