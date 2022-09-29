Hurricane Ian live updates: Florida residents trapped by floods as millions without power

More than two million people across Florida were without power Thursday morning after Hurricane Ian walloped the state as one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S., causing widespread devastation and flooding that trapped residents in their homes.

Ian was downgraded to a Category 1 storm hours after slamming into Florida’s southwest coast as a major Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon, bringing 150 mph winds and life-threatening storm surge. Further weakening is expected over the next day or so, but it continued to cause destruction as it moved northeast.

The center of the storm is expected to move across central Florida Thursday morning before emerging over the western Atlantic later in the day, the National Hurricane Center said in a 2 a.m. ET update. Maximum sustained winds had dropped to near 75 mph with higher gusts as of early Thursday morning, the NHC said.

Meanwhile, in Cuba power is slowly being restored for residents across the country following sweeping outages in Ian's wake.

Para información en español de Noticias Telemundo haga click aquí