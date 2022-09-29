IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hurricane Ian live updates: Florida residents trapped by floods as millions without power

More than 2.4 million people across Florida were without power Thursday morning as many grappled with flooding and damaged homes.

By NBC News

Ian was downgraded to a Category 1 storm hours after slamming into Florida's southwest coast as a major Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon, bringing 150 mph winds and life-threatening storm surge. Further weakening is expected over the next day or so, but it continued to cause destruction as it moved northeast.

Ian was downgraded to a Category 1 storm hours after slamming into Florida’s southwest coast as a major Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon, bringing 150 mph winds and life-threatening storm surge. Further weakening is expected over the next day or so, but it continued to cause destruction as it moved northeast.

The center of the storm is expected to move across central Florida Thursday morning before emerging over the western Atlantic later in the day, the National Hurricane Center said in a 2 a.m. ET update. Maximum sustained winds had dropped to near 75 mph with higher gusts as of early Thursday morning, the NHC said.

Meanwhile, in Cuba power is slowly being restored for residents across the country following sweeping outages in Ian's wake.

19m ago / 8:38 AM UTC

Debris lines the streets of Tampa

Image: TOPSHOT-US-WEATHER-HURRICANE-IAN
A pickup truck drives around fallen debris and palm trees in the Ybor City neighborhood of Tampa on Wednesday. Bryan R. Smith / AFP - Getty Images
33m ago / 8:24 AM UTC

More than 2.4 million without power across Florida

Chantal Da Silva

More than 2.4 million people across Florida were without power early Thursday morning after Hurricane Ian walloped the state, bringing 150 mph winds and life-threatening storm surge.

Residents along the state's southwest coast, where Ian made landfall Wednesday, were the hardest hit, according to online outage live tracker poweroutage.us.

Around half of those without power are in the region serviced by Florida Power & Light Co., whose coverage area includes the hard-hit communities of Lee County.

The company said in a tweet Wednesday night that Ian's catastrophic winds meant parts of its system would “need to be rebuilt — not restored" as it warned residents to be "prepared for widespread, extended outages."

"We are already at work restoring power where we can do so safely," it said.

33m ago / 8:24 AM UTC

Man, 91-year-old mother 'trapped' on 22nd floor of Fort Myers, Fla. high-rise due to Hurricane Ian

33m ago / 8:24 AM UTC

'Widespread, life-threatening catastrophic' flooding expected to continue in central Florida

Rhoda Kwan

“Widespread, life-threatening catastrophic” flooding is expected to continue near major rivers in parts of central Florida on Thursday, the National Weather Service has warned.

Considerable flooding is also expected in the state's north, southeastern Georgia, and eastern South Carolina, the NWS said in a statement on Twitter.

33m ago / 8:24 AM UTC

Hurricane Ian weakens to category one storm

33m ago / 8:24 AM UTC

Hurricane Ian winds drop further, flood risk remains

Phil Helsel

Hurricane Ian’s maximum sustained winds dropped to 75 mph by early Thursday, the day after it struck Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm.

But northeastern and central Florida were forecast to get 10 to 20 inches of rain, and up to 30 inches in some spots, the National Hurricane Center said. Florida’s eastern coast may also see a storm surge of 6 feet.

The storm, now a Category 1, was about 55 miles southwest of Cape Canaveral at 2 a.m., the hurricane center said in an advisory. It was moving northeast at 9 mph.

It did not appear that any deaths had been reported in the hurricane, but officials near where it struck earlier Wednesday said the damage was feared to be extensive and it was unknown how bad the situation was as high winds were continuing.

