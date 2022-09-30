Hurricane Ian live updates: Storm barrels toward South Carolina as death toll in Florida grows

More than two million people in Florida were waking up without power early Friday after Hurricane Ian slammed into the state, killing at least 12.

Meanwhile, the storm, which hit Florida’s southwest coast as a major Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday, strengthened back into a hurricane after being downgraded to a tropical storm. Ian is now expected to make landfall in South Carolina later on Friday.

More than 2.2 million homes remained without power across Florida, while many have had to contend with widespread flooding, destroyed homes and devastation to their communities.

President Joe Biden warned Ian could ultimately be responsible for “substantial loss of life” and could end up being the deadliest storm in the state's history.

Para información en español de Noticias Telemundo haga click aquí.