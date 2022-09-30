Hurricane Ian live updates: Storm barrels toward South Carolina as death toll in Florida grows

More than two million people in Florida were waking up without power early Friday after Hurricane Ian slammed into the state, killing at least 12.
Meanwhile, the storm, which hit Florida’s southwest coast as a major Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday, strengthened back into a hurricane after being downgraded to a tropical storm. Ian is now expected to make landfall in South Carolina later on Friday.
More than 2.2 million homes remained without power across Florida, while many have had to contend with widespread flooding, destroyed homes and devastation to their communities.
President Joe Biden warned Ian could ultimately be responsible for “substantial loss of life” and could end up being the deadliest storm in the state's history.
North Carolina governor urges for weather preparedness
Governor of North Carolina Roy Cooper has called on people to be prepared for extreme weather as heavy rains were expected in the state late Thursday and set to to spread westward Friday.
“Hurricane Ian reminds us how unpredictable these storms can be and North Carolinians should be prepared when it reaches our state,” Cooper said in a statement on Thursday.
“Heavy rains, up to seven inches in some areas, are likely to bring some flooding. Landslides are a threat in our mountains and there’s a chance of tornadoes statewide," the governor said. "Coastal flooding and gusty winds are likely as the storm passes through. This storm is still dangerous.”
Cooper urged people to have an emergency plan and supplies at the ready, and to ensure they receive weather alerts on their phones.
Cleanup effort in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian passes
Universal Orlando Resort to reopen portions of park for hotel guests on Friday
The Universal Orlando Resort will begin reopening in phases to hotel guests beginning on Friday, the theme park announced on Thursday.
"We continue to conduct assessment and recover efforts across our entire destination with the safety of our guests and team members being our top priority," a Facebook statement read.
The theme park remained closed on Thursday during the extreme weather conditions.
'Life-threatening' storm surge, hurricane conditions expected along Carolina coast
Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions are expected along the Carolina coast later on Friday, the National Weather Service has warned.
It said flooding rains were also likely across the Carolinas and Southwestern Virginia.
Ian is expected to approach and reach the coast of South Carolina later Friday.
Boats strewn across the roads of Fort Myers
Over 2.2 million customers without power in Florida
Over 2.2 million customers across Florida are still suffering from power outages as of early Friday morning, according to the online tracker poweroutage.us.
The power outages mostly affected the southwestern coast of the state, with Lee County seeing more than 411,000 customers left without power.
Biden offers reassurances to Puerto Rico as spotlight shifts to FloridaSept. 30, 202202:30
Hurricane Ian's winds strengthen to 85 mph as storm moves toward South Carolina's coast
Hurricane Ian’s winds strengthened to 85 mph as the storm moved toward an expected landfall on South Carolina’s coast Friday, forecasters said.
As of early Friday morning, maximum sustained winds for the storm were 85 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Ian was a Category 4 hurricane when it struck Florida, causing what officials say was historic damage. It weakened to a tropical storm before regaining hurricane status over the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday.
Its center was about 175 miles south of Charleston and was moving northeast at 10 mph, according to the hurricane center. It is expected to move into South Carolina on Friday, bringing what the weather agency warns is life-threatening storm surge, flooding and strong winds.