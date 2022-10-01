Ian live updates: South Carolina grapples with storm damage as Florida searches for survivors

As daybreak Saturday promised to reveal Hurricane Ian's true impact in South Carolina after the storm's second landfall, rescuers combed for survivors in devastated Florida communities.

At least 23 people have been killed in the storm in Florida, according to state officials, but that number looked set to grow.

Ian made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 storm on Friday afternoon, and has since been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. Still, officials warned that Ian and its aftermath still pose a grave danger, with warnings of flash flooding across parts of North Carolina and southern Virginia, according to the National Hurricane Center.

And Ian is expected to produce between 3 to 6 inches of rainfall on Saturday, across parts of North Carolina and West Virginia.

More than 1.3 million customers in Florida were without power early Saturday, three days after Ian slammed into the state. In South Carolina, just under 70,000 homes and businesses were without power after the hurricane hit.

President Joe Biden warned that Ian could ultimately be responsible for “substantial loss of life” and could end up being the deadliest storm in the state’s history.

