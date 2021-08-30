SEE NEW POSTS

'Please remain where you are,' Louisiana governor warns Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards urged people to be aware of the many hazards left across the state in Hurricane Ida's wake as daylight started to reveal the scale of destruction, including flooded roadways, debris and down power lines. "Follow the instructions of local officials & continue to be safe," he cautioned. As the sun comes out this morning, please remain where you are. #Ida has left many hazards across Louisiana including flooded roadways, debris & downed powerlines. Follow the instructions of local officials & continue to be safe. #lagov #HurricaneIda — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 30, 2021 Share this -







911 systems in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish not working The 911 systems in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish were not working properly Monday morning, officials said. Orleans Parish Communication District-OPCD announced at about 3 a.m. that 911 was "experiencing technical difficulties." Residents were told to "go to your nearest fire station or approach your nearest officer" in the event of an emergency. In Jefferson Parish, which was also "currently having difficulties routing calls to 911," residents were told to stay put since 'unnecessary travel is dangerous given the current roadway conditions," according to the sheriff's office. People who need police were told to call 504-227-1400. Share this -







Parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Florida under tornado watches The National Weather Service warned Monday that people in southeast Mississippi, southwest Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle could expect tornados. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Alabama, Florida and Mississippi until 4 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/OgtPENlLyp — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) August 30, 2021 Ida, which had weakened to a tropical storm, was moving over southeastern Louisiana Monday. The storm was forecast to turn toward southwestern Mississippi later in the morning, and then predicted to move through central and northeastern Mississippi later in the day, before hitting the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday. Share this -







Flash flood emergency warning continues for Hammond, Ponchatoula and Natalbany The National Weather Service has continued a flash flood emergency for Hammond, Ponchatoula and Natalbany communities, north of New Orleans, in Louisiana until at least 10 a.m. E.T. The service warned of a "life-threatening situation" and urged residents to move to higher ground immediately. Flash Flood Emergency continues for Hammond LA, Ponchatoula LA, Natalbany LA until 9:00 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/Dxfvt2bG0U — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 30, 2021 Share this -







Lafitte-area levees overtopped, not damaged, local official says The levees in the area of Lafitte, 20 miles south of New Orleans, did not breach as Hurricane Ida hit overnight despite earlier reports, the Jefferson Parish president said. Cynthia Lee Sheng told the "TODAY" show Monday the levees were overtopped, but did not fail. It was earlier reported by the National Weather Service that the levees in the area may have breached, putting over 200 people in "imminent danger.” "There was no structural failure of the levees, it's just that the water was higher than the levee that was built," Sheng said. Share this -







Levee failure in Alliance, Louisiana prompts evacuations Residents have been urged to evacuate after a levee failure in Alliance, about 20 miles southeast of New Orleans. Plaquemines Parish government urged people to evacuate the area immediately in a Facebook post late Sunday. Residents were told to go to a local auditorium if they need shelter. Around the same time, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency warning for the area, warning of a "life-threatening flash flooding from a levee failure." Share this -





