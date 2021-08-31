SEE NEW POSTS

Ida bringing flooding, tornado risk from Gulf Coast to New England Ida has weakened to a tropical depression, but the impacts are far from over. About 71 million people are now under Flash Flood Watches extending from the Gulf Coast to New England. The flood alerts include the metro areas of Atlanta, Nashville, Washington, Philadelphia and New York City. On Tuesday, Ida will bring heavy rain and strong thunderstorms to portions of Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky and the Florida Panhandle. Rainfall rates of two to three inches an hour will be the greatest risk, followed by the risk for isolated tornadoes. On Wednesday, the heavy rain and risk for tropical tornadoes will move into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Wednesday evening into Thursday, torrential rain could lead to a high risk for flash flooding across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Locations in southern Pennsylvania through much of New Jersey and Long Island may have the greatest risk of dangerous flash flooding. Rainfall forecast Wednesday-Thursday: Philadelphia: 2-4" New York City: 3-5" Washington: 1-3" Harrisburg, Penn.: 5-7"







Death toll from Ida likely to keep rising, Louisiana's lieutenant governor says The death toll from Hurricane Ida is likely to keep growing, Louisiana's Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser told the "TODAY" show Tuesday. "Knowing that so many people stayed behind in places like Grand Isle and Lafitte where flood waters have devastated those areas, we expect there will be more people found that have passed," Nungesser said. "Too many people always ride these storms out and take their lives into their own hands." Nungesser said first responders are going from house to house, checking on people's attics for any survivors. Around 25,000 crews are also working "day and night" to restore power to more than 1 million people who were still without electricity Tuesday morning, Nungesser said. "Some areas will come back on in days, some areas will take weeks," he added. Comparing Ida's impact to the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago, Nungesser said his "heart sinks" thinking about what the state had to go through to recover. "It's going to be a long road and we are going to need a lot of help," he said. Louisiana's lieutenant governor talks about recovery from Ida Aug. 31, 2021 03:51







'All in this together': New Orleanians reflect on their home after Ida's destruction In the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida, New Orleanians spoke with NBC News about the deep and special affection they feel for their Louisiana home. Howie Kaplan, owner of The Howlin' Wolf music venue, said he'd been brought to tears early Monday when he and his neighbors wordlessly got to work clearing broken glass from the street, later sharing cold bottles of water. The moment crystallized his feelings for the city he intends to call home for the rest of his life, Kaplan said. "When you wake up in New Orleans, you know where you are. You can feel it in your bones. You can feel it in your heart. You feel it in your soul. You hear it," he said. "It's how people interact with you, how people talk to you, how people treat you. We're all in this together." Read the full story here.







More than 1M people in Louisiana still without power as crews work to restore grid Cars pass a mostly dark downtown along Interstate 10 in New Orleans late Monday. Eric Gay / AP More than a day after Hurricane Ida made landfall, just over 1 million people, including most of New Orleans, are still without power in Louisiana Tuesday morning, according to tracking website poweroutage.us. The city's utility provider, Entergy New Orleans, said Monday it could take days to determine how badly the New Orleans power grid was damaged and even longer to restore power in some areas with thousands of homes and businesses now in the dark. It said some 20,000 crews are working to assess power grid damage across the region. Officials in Jefferson Parish, one of the worst hit areas in the greater New Orleans area, told NBC News they hoped to have their power restored within 10 days.







In Ida's wake, experts worry Covid cases will surge When the sun rose over Louisiana on Monday morning, Hurricane Ida's destruction was apparent. What's happening behind shuttered doors and windows is also concerning to physicians, as many residents are crowded together in shelters or stuck in their homes without immediate access to testing or other medical care. Without a doubt, experts say, Covid-19 is spreading. Hurricane Ida barreled into Louisiana as the state was battling its biggest surge of Covid-19 to date. The high levels of circulating coronavirus, coupled with the state's low vaccination rates and the forced close proximity that occurs during a storm, could set the stage for an explosion in cases. "We've got so much Covid in the Southeastern United States," said Dr. James McDeavitt, senior vice president and dean of clinical affairs at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. "The pandemic will probably will get worse." Click here to read the full story






