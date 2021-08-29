Hurricane Ida nears Louisiana landfall as powerful Category 4

Hurricane Ida intensified overnight into a Category 4 storm as it set the Louisiana coast in its sights for landfall Sunday.
The National Hurricane Center said to expect "extremely life-threatening" storm surge inundation imminently within the area between Burns Point, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi.
Live Blog
Gas prices could rise 'by around 10 cents a gallon' if Ida hits New Orleans as Category 4
Gas prices in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic markets will likely rise by around 10 cents a gallon if refineries in the New Orleans area take a direct hit from Hurricane Ida, said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates.
The Gulf Coast handles around 48 percent of U.S. refining capacity.
Ahead of the storm, oil firms in the region slashed production and evacuated employees at nearby offshore platforms, pulling back even further on output than they did ahead of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Crude oil production has been temporarily slashed by more than 90 percent, or 1.65 million barrels per day, compared to Katrina's 1.53 million barrels per day. After that storm, outages continued for weeks.
While most facilities will go back online after post-storm inspection, any facilities that sustain damage "may take longer to bring back online," the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said Saturday.
The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, the largest privately owned crude terminal in the United States, said "deliveries will be temporarily paused until storm impacts subside."
As of 3:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, around 7.5 percent of gas stations in New Orleans were already out of fuel, and 8.4 percent in Baton Rouge, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the fuel availability and pricing app.
New Orleans hospitals brace for Hurricane Ida amid Covid-19 surge
Hospitals in New Orleans are bracing for public health emergencies on two fronts as Hurricane Ida threatens to strike at the same time as Louisiana is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases.
New Orleans is in the midst of a “severe outbreak” with a seven-day average of 220 new infections, according to the city’s Covid-19 dashboard. Across the state, more than 3,400 new cases were confirmed as of Friday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. At least 2,684 people are hospitalized in Louisiana with Covid-19.
Last month, Louisiana hit the biggest single-day increase of Covid-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic's start with 6,800 new cases in a single day, the second-highest single-day case count since Jan. 6, 2021.
WATCH: Al Roker, battered by waves in New Orleans, gives latest on Ida’s strength
Hurricane Ida targets New Orleans on anniversary of KatrinaAug. 29, 202102:01
Live tracker: Follow Ida's path
Thousands of Louisiana residents flee as Hurricane Ida barrels toward Gulf Coast
Many evacuees were met with bumper-to-bumper traffic Saturday that delayed drive times by several hours while frenzied travelers rushed to the airport in hopes of escaping the hurricane.
All Sunday flights were canceled out of New Orleans' Louis Armstrong International Airport, contributing to long security lines Saturday and prompting airport officials to ask that only confirmed passengers go to the airport.
Ida intensifies into 'catastrophic' Category 4 hurricane
Hurricane Ida strengthened rapidly as it barreled its way towards Louisiana's coast early Sunday, prompting the National Hurricane Center to warn of "catastrophic" winds once it moved onshore.
With top sustained winds of 150 mph, Ida was located about 50 miles southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River, the NHC said in an advisory.
If wind speeds reach 157 mph it will be considered a Category 5 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, a 1 to 5 rating based on maximum sustained wind speed.