Hurricane Ida nears Louisiana landfall as powerful Category 4

Gas prices could rise 'by around 10 cents a gallon' if Ida hits New Orleans as Category 4

Gas prices in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic markets will likely rise by around 10 cents a gallon if refineries in the New Orleans area take a direct hit from Hurricane Ida, said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates.

The Gulf Coast handles around 48 percent of U.S. refining capacity.

Ahead of the storm, oil firms in the region slashed production and evacuated employees at nearby offshore platforms, pulling back even further on output than they did ahead of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Crude oil production has been temporarily slashed by more than 90 percent, or 1.65 million barrels per day, compared to Katrina's 1.53 million barrels per day. After that storm, outages continued for weeks.

While most facilities will go back online after post-storm inspection, any facilities that sustain damage "may take longer to bring back online," the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said Saturday.

The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, the largest privately owned crude terminal in the United States, said "deliveries will be temporarily paused until storm impacts subside."

As of 3:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, around 7.5 percent of gas stations in New Orleans were already out of fuel, and 8.4 percent in Baton Rouge, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the fuel availability and pricing app.