Cellular outages affecting AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile customers across the U.S.

What we know so far
- Over 50,000 AT&T outages were reported at about 7 a.m. ET Thursday, with most issues reported in Houston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Atlanta, according to the tracking site Downdetector.
- Some Verizon and T-Mobile customers also reported outages, though theirs appeared to be less widespread than AT&T.
- Over 32,000 AT&T outages were reported by customers at about 4 a.m. ET Thursday. Reports dipped then spiked again to more than 50,000 around 7 a.m.
- That number surged to around 72,000 at 10 a.m. ET.
Cricket, owned by AT&T, also dealing with outages
Prepaid wireless service provider Cricket Wireless, which is owned by AT&T and uses its networks, is also experiencing outages Thursday morning.
More than 13,500 customers reported outages around 8 a.m. Thursday, according to Downdetector. The number has since dipped to 11,500 as of 9:30 a.m.
Cricket was responding to customer complaints on X by saying: "Allow us to explain that there is a nationwide network incident impacting multiple services. It is Cricket’s top priority to restore service to full capacity as quickly and safely as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused."
Over 70,000 AT&T customers still experiencing outages
The AT&T customer outages started early Thursday with about 32,000 customers reporting outages as of 4 a.m. ET, according to tracking site Downdetector.
That number dipped to about 23,000 at 6 a.m., but spiked again hitting 74,000 around 8 a.m.
As of 10 a.m., the number of outages remains around 72,000.
911 centers are getting flooded with calls, Massachusetts State Police say
Massachusetts state police urged those in the state against calling 911 to test if their cell service is working.
"Many 911 centers in the state are getting flooded w/ calls from people trying to see if 911 works from their cell phone," they said in a post on X. "Please do not do this."
Atlanta mayor issues statement on AT&T outages
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said city officials are "aware that AT&T is having cellular outages this week" and is "actively gathering information" about how the city can assist in resolving the outages.
Outages appear to be widespread in Atlanta, according to the tracking site Downdetector.
Dickens noted that Atlanta's e-911 is able to "receive inbound and make outbound calls."
T-Mobile: 'We did not experience an outage'
T-Mobile said Downdetector numbers likely reflect customers attempting to reach users on other networks.
"We did not experience an outage," the company said in a statement. "Our network is operating normally."
Verizon says it is monitoring the situation
Verizon said Thursday morning that the outages are not affecting their network directly, but customers trying to reach another carrier are experiencing issues.
“We are continuing to monitor the situation,” the company said.
AT&T recommends Wi-Fi calling until service is restored
AT&T said it is "working urgently to restore service" to customers affected by this morning's outage.
Until then, customers should use Wi-Fi calling, the company said in a statement.