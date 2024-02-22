Cellular outages affecting AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile customers across the U.S.

Cricket, owned by AT&T, also dealing with outages

Prepaid wireless service provider Cricket Wireless, which is owned by AT&T and uses its networks, is also experiencing outages Thursday morning.

More than 13,500 customers reported outages around 8 a.m. Thursday, according to Downdetector. The number has since dipped to 11,500 as of 9:30 a.m.

Cricket was responding to customer complaints on X by saying: "Allow us to explain that there is a nationwide network incident impacting multiple services. It is Cricket’s top priority to restore service to full capacity as quickly and safely as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused."