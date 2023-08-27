Jacksonville shooter targeted Black shoppers in hate-motivated killings, sheriff says

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A white gunman killed three Black people in what the sheriff called a hate-motivated shooting at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday.

Authorities identified the victims as Angela Michelle Carr, 52; Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr., 19; and Jarrald De’Shaun Gallion, 29.

The shooter was identified as Ryan Palmeter, and the sheriff said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters earlier described the gunman as a "maniac" who wanted to kill Black people. He left messages for his parents, the media and federal law enforcement officials detailing his racial hatred.

A swastika was also drawn on his rifle in pen, the sheriff said.

The FBI has opened a federal civil rights investigation and is investigating the shooting as a hate crime.